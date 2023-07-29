MyVoice: Views of our readers 29th July 2023

Can Narendra Modi promise a better India?

This is with reference to news item on cover page regarding PM and Bharata Mandapam. It has almost become a practice that less important matters are given prominence when high priority burning issues are prevailing. It was a tour when 18 soldiers were killed midnight in Uri, holy dip in Triveni Sangam when 40 CRPF personnel were killed in Pulwama and now holy Homam when Manipur is burning. Guarantee of PM that if elected for the 3rd term, India would emerge the 3rd largest economy in the world is welcome if that guarantee includes a guarantee to people of India that India would be a better country which scores high on international indices such as happiness, living standards, harmonious co-existence of various faiths, health, education, poverty, press freedom and several others.

Gunturu Sivaramakrishna, Hyderabad

Act against profiteering private schools

A national newspaper says that many private schools are indifferent towards the government orders like holidays due to incessant rains. Those private schools are exhibiting their much interest in completing syllabus and conduction of formative tests. It seems they are not serious about the health problems of minor children and staff members. They are calculative only in their investment and interested in fee collection. Here, the responsibility lies on the shoulders of the education ministry to take stern action against such private schools for cocking a snook at the government orders.

S M Arif Hussain, Hyderabad

Research in basic science disappointing

It is heartening to note that President Murmu exhorted the medicos to focus on research and they can get Nobel Prize for discovering (inventing) new drugs. It is not that encouraging to note that the medical students mostly opt for clinical branches in post-graduation while it is seldom a choice for non-clinical branches despite their potential for research. Dr Yellapragada Subba Rao of Kakinada was a medical doctor inclined towards research and invented life-saving drugs like Tetracyclines, Folic acid, Diethyl Carbamazine Citrate etc. Had he lived long he’d have got Nobel Prize since there is system of awarding posthumously, but he was honoured at Lederle labs, USA, with his statue on the campus since he pioneered research there. We have the British system of medical education with more of clinical propensity rather than basic research.

Dr T Ramadas, Visakhapatnam

BlackRock re-entry a good augury for India

The re-entry of BlackRock into India through a joint venture with Jio Fin is expected to bring significant benefits. With BlackRock’s expertise and Jio’s wide customer base, the collaboration will improve access to financial services for millions of Indians, including those in underserved areas. Additionally, the infusion of capital and advanced fintech solutions can strengthen India’s financial ecosystem and attract more foreign investment.

Rajpal Singh Chouhan, Ujjain

ED chief’s tenure extension raises eyebrows

It is said that nobody is indispensable in any organisation but in the case of the incumbent chief of ED, the union government has been overly involved and obsessed with his continuation beyond the limit already imposed by the Apex Court. Perhaps, there is something more than meets the eye in this episode and certain quarters of the government must be worried about the outcome of it. In any case giving one extension after another is in itself not worth it and when the SC called it ‘illegal’ the government sought further extension which is not advisable and tantamount to circumventing the orders of the SC citing some technicalities.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

A very apt homage to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam

It was a nice article about Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, on his aspirations on the future of the children, brought out in the Hans India on the eve of his death anniversary. Several guidelines are mentioned in order for the children overall growth. Moreover, UNESCO also endorsed to ban smartphones in the schools. All such concerns shall be practically implemented in all schools for the growth and welfare of the children.

G Murali Mohan Rao, Secunderabad

***

When I was remembering late President of India Dr Abdul Kalam who breathed his last in the presence of students in Shillong on July 27, 2015, I recalled how when it was required, he spoke for the fellow citizens at which point probably more than his position, he spoke like the first citizen of India. One has recalled how he showed his human face and without worrying about the consequences visited Gujarat that witnessed post-Godhra riots and spoke to the victims to show his empathy. I was wondering if Dr Kalam had been President of today’s India, by now he would have visited Manipur to speak to the victims of mindless violence perpetrated by the ruling for vote bank politics. Sadly, the current President who has just completed one year in office has failed the citizens.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad