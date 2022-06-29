MyVoice: Views of our readers 29th June 2022

NDA's 'undeclared Emergency'!

Just the other day the PM was speaking about the dark days of emergency when democratic rights were throttled. Unfortunately the same has been happening now under his watch too. The arrest of Teesta is a blatant example of misuse of power where the government is trying to fix her for being a constant thorn in the flesh for them with her endless pleas for justice in the courts. This is not the only case. The ED has issued notice to Sanjay Raut for questioning just as he is most needed to fire fight in Maharashtra. Muhammed Zubair, founder of alt news and doing a fine job of calling out fake photographs circulated by the IT cell of the BJP too is on the radar. Governments have always used investigative agencies to further their own interests and agendas. But none have done it with the kind of brazenness of the present dispensation. It almost seems like an undeclared emergency is in place.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Your editorial "Teesta's arrest is an abuse of power" is very apt and thought provoking. You rightly said that Teesta Setalvad has fighting tirelessly for justice for victims of communal violence in India. She is well known and respected as a courageous champion of rights of the most vulnerable. What was Teesta's crime? She only stood by the people who faced injustice. The BJP government is crushing the democracy of our country. It is taking the country backwards and towards darkness.

It is very sad that ATS is harassing the common man instead of catching the terrorists. Teesta was a journalist and not a terrorist. Is Teesta wrong for being standing with the victim of attack ,including Ehsan Jafri's wife Zakia Jafri? Teesta fought for people who faced injustice and she should be appreciated for her immense courage. The arrest certainly reflects an abuse of power and law the state machinery and is a breach of the rights and freedom guaranteed to citizens under Indian constitution.

Another journalist Mohammed Zubair was arrested by the Delhi police for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. Zubair brought out the nation the hate talk of Nupur Sharma. Where as Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal are moving freely who created unrest in this country. But people who are fighting for justice are being arrested. It seems there is an un declared emergency in our country.

Zeeshaan, Kazipet

The Supreme Court verdict which exonerated Narendra Modi and 63 others in the Zakia Ehsan Jafri vs. State of Gujarat case of the 2002 post Godhra riots, in which MP Ehsan Jafri, along with 68 others were killed in Ahmedabad's Gulbarg society is a great eye-opener, and a classic example of mischief and machination that an NGO is capable of playing by implicating people unconnected to the case, at the behest of foreign funders, intellectual supports and by cunning political coterie to settle score against others.

The arrest of Teesta Setalvad by the Gujarat Anti Terror Squad (ATS) that emanated in the by Supreme Court reference for a probe against the NGOs role that doggedly demanding reinvestigation of the case despite dismissal of the case by the High Court - with a sole agenda to besmirch the reputation of the then chief minister Narendra Modi and other police officials implicated in the case.

NGOs are expected to play a constructive role as watch dogs, but they cannot be allowed to be a catalyst in anti-social and anti-national activities, coaching the witnesses, must not be allowed in the country.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

Sweet freebies are actually bitter pills



Poll victories do definitely get linked to' freebies ' that one party / government announces to get victory in the electoral battle. Unfortunately in our country there seems to be no limits set for borrowings either by the Centre or by the states and even if limits are superficially announced, there is no necessity for following the announced limits. Now the logic of 'earn your incomes and pay your expenses ' is no longer required for governments. Very markedly, it has become routine to see bold advertisements in several media platforms of the AP CM announcing one freebie or other since several months. We do not understand where the money comes from other than taxes being paid by the honest citizens.

The other sources of raising incomes are limited and this only proves that the state government borrows hugely which definitely falls on the citizens in due course of time. It is a wonder that politicians do not adhere to fiscal discipline only for getting victories in elections. It is high time that the A P electorate realises this naked truth and avoids voting for these' sweet freebies ' in the coming elections lest they add up immensely to the numbers of already growing diabetic population in the state.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad