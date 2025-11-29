MyVoice: Views of our readers 29th Nov 2025

Politicians must swear by the Constitution

This refers to your editorial ‘Commitment to Constitution must reflect in reality’. It has often been noticed that political parties and their leaders swear by the Constitution of the country during public meetings and election rallies, but, when it comes to behaviour in real terms, they fail miserably, reflecting their innate tendencies of pseudo-secularism.

They go to any extent when their political survival is at peril by making a mockery of the ideals enshrined in the Constitution. A similar scenario is explicitly being played out by the Congress, TMC and DMK, in the states they are in power. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s repeated attempts to derail SIR in West Bengal has emerged as a trend. The veiled threats against the Election Commission to give up the exercise are unmissable. Other INDI Alliance constituents are not so vociferous like the Samajwadi Party urging voters to fill up SIR forms and submit them to the BLO on time.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

Constitution is India’s biggest asset

At the outset, India’s best asset is its Constitution. However, it is unfortunate that successive governments have mixed religion with politics and did not address issues like inequality, justice and harmony, free speech and civil liberties. In fact, undermining the judiciary and other constitutional institutions by relying on insipid slogans like the “constitution is in danger” is like adding salt to the wounds.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Samvidhan Diwas speech calling upon all Indians to strive for equality, justice and harmony is a clear revelation that in the changing political landscape, commitment to the constitution is the panacea for significant transformation.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad-3

Good take on ‘misconception of ownership’

I wish to convey my heartfelt appreciation for today’s article “The Big Misconception of Ownership.” (THI Nov 28) by K Krishna Sagar. It beautifully carried the ancient and eternal truths found in the Upanishads—especially the profound verse from the Isha Upanishad: “Ishāvāsyam idam sarvam yat kiñca jagatyāṁ jagat.”

It was refreshing to see such depth and timeless wisdom expressed in a simple, clear, and powerful style that resonates with the mindset of 2025. The “Four Rs” explained by the writer were particularly compelling, practical, and relevant. The way the concepts were unfolded made the theme more meaningful and remains an eye-opener.

Naveen, Hyderabad

Setting right misconceptions about ownership

Apropos “The big misconception of ownership” (THI Nov 28). It is very apt but is understood by a negligible few. The entire concept of ownership is meticulously captured by rishis in Ishoupnishad mantra, which reads “Om Isa Vasyamidamsarvam yatkinch jagatyam jagat, tena tyakten bhunjtha ma gradhah kasyasviddhanam”.

This translates to “All this, whatever moves in this universe, including those that move not, is dwelt or pervaded or enveloped or clothed by the Lord. That renounced, though enjoyed. Cover not anybody’s wealth”. The factor “nice to have” brings the cancerous greed in the human psyche that is bent on engaging in one-upmanship. Passion for possession, greed, ownership and the ‘I-me-myself’ approach inculcates a totally insensitive attitude towards others.

Buddha Jagdish Rao, Visakhapatnam

Hail India’s young innovators

It is good to hear that IIT Delhi researchers have developed a new smart mosquito-repellent that could work better than the existing ones. Mosquito repellents are aplenty in the market.

But their effect is limited, and they are not worth the money. Indian youth are serving the nation quite innovatively and making the life of the common man comfortable. People should talk of such whiz-kids rather than getting involved in dirty politics.

M Chandrasekhar, Kadapa

Biased pedestrian-friendly footpaths in Jubilee Hills

I have been living in Hyderabad since 1982. Regardless of which party has been in power, civic development has always been concentrated around the Hills (Jubilee/Banjara).

For our elected representatives, the other localities are visible when during election time. Forget footpaths, even roads in many areas are in pathetic condition. The disparity is glaring when we read about GHMC’s pedestrian-friendly footpath project in Filmnagar.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad-103