MyVoice: Views of our readers 29th October 2022

New era in Indian women's cricket

Having been a promoter of women's cricket from the early 1980s, I feel that equality to our women cricketers is a matter of right. The BCCI has announced that the Indian women cricketers will be paid on a par with their male counterparts. It is a step in the right direction. Recently, women cricketers won the Asia Cup in Australia and that was the proudest moment. They also participated in the IPL format of the game at various levels and that is outstanding.

C K Subramaniam, Mumbai

Though it was long overdue, at last the BCCI's move on equal match fees for men and women cricketers will give a tremendous boost to women players who have been demanding fees on a par with male cricketers for quite long. All in all, pay equity is a key to tackling discrimination. The momentous decision is laudable because this will not only encourage more women to take this sport but also help create a healthy competition among them to prove their worth in the sport.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Now there is a good earning career potential for promising and talented women in India'ss much practised sport: Cricket. It's both welcome and a refreshing development for women cricketers to rejoice in. The decision of BCCI has to be hailed. One doesn't know if it's the same for women in all sporting disciplines. If it's not, the respective sporting managements have to usher in a revision so that women in sports do not feel let down vis-a-vis their counterparts.

N R Raghuram, Hyderabad

EC must probe MLAs poaching case



The theory put forward by TRS about its four MLAs being lured to join BJP, with an offer of Rs 100 crore each as the Cyberabad police claims, is difficult to believe. The ACB judge not allowing judicial custody of the accused for want of evidence tells it all. The event seems to be stage-managed with a view to discrediting BJP in the run-up to the Munugodu bypoll as no-holds-barred appeasement activities to voters are going on there. It is time for TRS not to play holier than thou role while accusing others of indulging in election malpractices, while it is misusing the government machinery to its advantage.

K R Venkata Narasimhan, Madurai

Poaching of 4 TRS MLAs by the alleged BJP is precipitating the matters issues with a few days left for Munugodu by-election in Telangana State. Both TRS and BJP leaders are accusing each other of enacting high drama. Police, ACB and courts are drawn into picture for inquiry, investigation and judicial verdict. BJP leaders have gone a step ahead challenging TRS Supremo to vow before Yadagirigutta God. Politicians are never afraid of God but are scared of voters only as God is a silent spectator for all evils and benevolence.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

The 4 TRS MLAs who thwarted the BJPs attempt to bribe and purchase them need to be honoured by KCR for not succumbing to the bait. The state unit of ECI has to be sounded about this. The cash-for-vote scheme/practice is an established violation indulged in by politicians, especially during election time. The EC has to take up this issue seriously and come out with comprehensive guidelines of dos & don'ts for all politicians to follow. Penal provisions like total suspension from the party & imposition of a complete ban from contesting all future elections for life will go a long way in controlling this pernicious practice.

N R Raghuram, Hyderabad

Guv-Govt row: Courts must intervene



Sniper fire between the Governor and the government in Kerala over various issues has been going on for some time, as the timeline of the unsavory standoff exemplifies. The barbs have become so bad that it threatens to interfere with smooth governance in the state. A healthy executive-legislature relationship so crucial for effective governance is being denied to Kerala as the result of the standoff. It is time the judiciary intervened and semblance of normalcy restored in the interest of governance in Kerala.

Dr George Jacob, Kochi

Post pandemic, we are no wiser



Covid-19 has now become less severe. But, the detection of new Omicron sublineages and recombinants stresses the need for vigil. Even though the saga of the pandemic is still continuing, people are not preoccupied with it. There is no change in our pre-pandemic behaviour and ways to say that the pandemic and the pain and suffering it has engendered have made us wiser, more generous, more altruistic and more philosophical!

G David Milton, Maruthancode