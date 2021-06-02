MyVoice: Views of our readers 2nd June 2021

A thought-provoking editorial

Your editorial statement "This country is not becoming intolerant. It is the rulers who are becoming so" is reflective of all pervasive appalling political miasma in the country and portray a poor picture of Indian polity being held hostage by the elected leaders who go to any extent of being authoritarian and dictatorial to wield enormous power to the detriment of constitutional values, to the erosion of scientific temper, to the subjugation of Independent institutions and to the pollution of the waters of democracy. (Judiciary and governance, THI, 1 June).

It is highly disgusting to see the ruling class abusing all its state agencies and government machinery to intimidate its critics by charging them under sedition laws which is intended not only to muzzle freedom of expression but also to crush free press and Independent media. Instead of making amendments to its inept policymaking to effectively mitigate the sufferings of common man, the political leadership is demonstrating intransigence, hubris and callousness where it is committing a series of misdeeds which wreak havoc on the economy that greatly affects health, lives and livelihoods of people.

The level of intolerance of rulers has now attained menacing proportions with journalists and media houses being charged with sedition for having aired programmes that are contrary to the version of ruling class. A dangerous trend among rulers is glaringly discernible now where they want to exercise untrammelled powers which can't be questioned by people, the opposition, press and Judiciary.

If this trend is allowed to continue, it will lead to mockery of democracy where political leadership refuses to be accountable to anyone for its omissions and commissions and the country will be pushed to a brink where the rulers act indiscriminately according to their whims and fancies with people's interests being supplanted by political interests with no regard for constitutional values and democratic norms.

It is a welcome step by the Supreme Court to thoroughly examine sedition laws to stop despotic leaders to abuse these laws to silence critics and dissenters with an ulterior motive to perpetuate their power. The apex court's decision comes at right time and is a good news for human rights activists and proponents of democracy, secularism, freedom of expression and free press.

Narne Raveendra Babu, Hyderabad

II

You have hit on the nail with your editorial ' Judiciary and governance '.It is true that the nation frustrated with a seemingly bad situation had opted for a position that is proving to be far worse in all aspects- politically, economically and socially.

The present set up reeks of incompetence, inefficiency and ignorance. One who knows not and knows he knows not is wise. One who knows not knows not he knows not is a fool. Our rulers fall in the second category. They refuse to seek expert advice and the country is plunging into new depths with each passing day.

The SC had repeatedly reprimanded the government on its lack of preparedness in combating the pandemic, its vaccine policy and what not. The GDP growth is at a historic low of - 7.3 per cent. It is pathetic to see the leaders gloating over the performance on completion of two years of rule in the second term.

The government is slapping the sedition cases left and right and the apex court wondered whether sedition case is lodged against a channel that showed a dead body being dumped into a river from a bridge in U P.

The PM is not usually seen but whenever he shows up, he is not able to inspire even an iota of confidence. On the contrary, he gives a picture of being helpless, clueless and lost.

Vinay Bhushan Bhagwaty, Hyderabad