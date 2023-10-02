MyVoice: Views of our readers 2nd October 2023

Let us all follow path shown by Bapu

Though Mahatma is not there with us anymore, his rich legacy continues to inspire millions of his followers. He is rightly called ‘Father of our Nation.’ In a country and, the world too, which is torn asunder with innumerable problems. his teachings and relevance are very valid and practical even after 75 good years of freedom. That they are ignored by many is another matter. Let us all join to remember, recall, worship and take a pledge to follow his teachings which are badly needed to get over the degradations of moral and social values which we as citizens of our nation are experiencing.

N R Raghuram, Hyderabad

Impose President’s rule in Manipur

The growing enmity between Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities must be tackled without delay and the arms that are in possession with the two groups must be meticulously collected. The state needs a multi-pronged approach in taming the situation prevailing in the state that began over the issue of Meiteis being given the ST status, akin to Kukis. The conspiracy being played out by other political parties must be exposed to call their bluff. It is imperative the Centre must not hesitate to impose President’s rule in the state that makes it easy to bring normalcy in Manipur.

K R Venkata Narasimhan, Madurai

Shocking spree of brutalities on girls

A 12-year-old girl, raped and left bleeding with her clothes torn, was seen knocking on one door after another in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. But shockingly, most people chose to not do anything and callously shooed her away till a priest felt pity for the poor kid and called the cops. It speaks volumes about our system wherein helping the needy often results in undue harassment of the helper by the authorities. A tribal girl, she is now recuperating at a hospital in Indore after a surgery; an autorickshaw driver has been nabbed for the crime. In Assam, a minor lost her life under horrific circumstances. The third case pertains to a 21-year-old unmarried woman from Hapur in Uttar Pradesh. She was allegedly left to die in a forest by her mother and brother, who set her ablaze after finding out that she was pregnant. She is in a Meerut hospital, battling 70 per cent burns. Lax law enforcement and reluctance to provide justice to the victims embolden people to break the law.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru

Most cruel, hasty and heinous rape incident recently happened in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh where a 12-year-old girl was raped by four men including auto driver and left her alone. She walked for about 8 km with blood oozing from her body and knocked many doors for succour but of no help came out. Whither humanity? Did it die? Same inhuman behaviour was seen earlier when Corona dead persons in hospitals were not taken home by their kith and kin. As per reports when she fell on road, some good Samaritans reported to the police and admitted her in a hospital. The rape criminals must be dealt with most severely and be punished in public view hoping it as deterrent.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

Voters must teach lesson to turncoats

Election time is the most crucial period to all the political parties to control the party cadre from suddenly jumping from one party to another to fulfil their selfish motives. Simply denial of party ticket makes party members jump to another party only after getting promise that his/her candidature in one or two segments is confirmed. Are they adhering to party’s ideology or want the power alone? Are they servants of society or serving themselves with power alone? Why can’t such persons be brought under classification as backstabbers or traitors of parent party. All turncoats must be taught a lesson by voters by defeating them in 2024 elections.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

Zealots calling shots in all religions

Powerful blasts, perpetrated by suicide bombers, ripped through two mosques in Pakistan, killing 58 on Friday. That these blasts went off when people had gathered to celebrate the birth of Prophet Mohammed speaks volumes of the disconnect between the Prophet’s teachings and his supposed ‘followers’, and mere lip service they pay the Prophet. This kind of hypocrisy, where the ‘followers’ adopt violence and shed innocent blood to fulfill skewed and misinterpreted version of the original religion, has spared no religion. Every religion has come to be controlled by indoctrinated zealots who choose violence over true teachings of their religion.

Dr George Jacob, Kochi

Waheeda Rehman, an outstanding actress

Making her debut as a danseuse in the Telugu film “Rojulu Maraayi,” way back in 1955, Waheeda Rehman in no time danced her way to the Hindi filmdom, with the encouragement given by the classical producer and director, Guru Dutt. Winner of Filmfare awards thrice and the National Award once for her role in the film “Reshma Aur Shera,” the civilian awards of Padma Shri in 1972 and Padma Bhushan in 2011 were also her notable achievements. As a long-standing danseuse cum actress, Waheeda Rehman truly deserves the topmost prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke award.

Seshagiri Row Karry, Hyderabad

Salute to Hyd police for peaceful festivities

Kudos to the entire police team of twin cities Hyderabad and Secunderabad. It is their committed coordination that saw off the Ganapathi Nimajjanams peacefully, traditionally and safely. It is also a great day that after 3 decades both the Muslim friends and the Hindu friends celebrated their religious events friendly. The police proved that they can rise to the occasion. Request the GHMC to extend similar services by clearing all roads and lanes of potholes and obstructions for both pedestrians and vehicular traffic.

G Murali Mohan Rao, Secunderabad