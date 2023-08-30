MyVoice: Views of our readers 30th August 2023

Chandrayaan-3 is beginning of ambitious programme

The landing of Chandrayaan-3 on Moon is the beginning of the much more ambitious next chapter of the Indian space programme that is set to explore the Lunar South Pole, study the Sun and put Indians in space on an Indian platform. The next few years would include greater potential of collaboration with foreign space agencies as well as the domestic private sector. The successful soft-landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the surface of moon is a great achievement and proud moment for all Indians. India has become the fourth nation in the world to accomplish the mission after the U.S.A., erstwhile Soviet Union and China. After the unsuccessful attempt of Chandrayaan-2, the space scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) worked hard and put India on the world map.

C K Subramaniam, Navi Mumbai

All eyes on Neeraj’s golden throw in Paris 2024

The golden question is, in the coming Paris Olympics -2024, Will his throw fall in the big - range of 90 to 100m? Wishing Neeraj a century (I.e. 100 m) throw. Neeraj has many firsts to his credit. 1st Indian to win gold at the World athletic championship - 2023 (with 88.17 m throw at Budapest - 2023). The first Asian to win a gold in Olympics (with 87.58 m throw at Tokyo - 2021).The world record javelin throw is 98.48 m (by the Czech Jan Zelezny in the world athletics meet - 1996 in Germany). Olympic record is 90.57m, (by Andreas of Norway in 2008 Olympics at Beijing, China). Will Neeraj break both records.

P V Srinivas Sreelekha, Secunderabad

Galloping inflation is a bane

Apropos, ‘Repo hike if inflation doesn’t ease,’ Aug 29. A vegetable price shock and rise of other key food items has sent India’s benchmark inflation rate to a 15-month high of 7.4% in July. The jump in headline inflation came despite a moderation in core inflation. This means that the goal of bringing consumer price index close to the RBI’s target of 4% will not materialise anytime soon. However, the present spike in inflation is more a sign of an overheating planet than the economy. As the climate crisis inflicts more and more extreme weather events, agricultural supply chains will be held hostage to a crisis which is beyond the tools available at the disposal of monetary policy. Inspite of this, If RBI chose to hike Repo, it will be a regime of tight and more expensive credit for some time, slowing growth in the medium term. Add to this, high food inflation is more painful for the poor as they spend a much greater part of their incomes on food.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru

Russia may fall back on nuclear arsenal for survival

Apropos editorial ‘Prigozhin’s death may slow Wagner ops in Africa’. In a way it came as a big relief for Putin in getting rid of Prigozhin, and his loyal deputies in the air crash; whose bodies were identified with the DNA test; rather than citing reasons for the crash. The renegade commander Prigozhin predicted his end, in the aftermath of his thoughtless move to occupy Russia as Prigozhin was not happy over Russian’s mindless attack on Ukraine that is becoming increasingly destructive, and getting prolonged beyond Russia’s expectation. Not only that - the Ukraine kamikaze drone attacks on the Russian capital has rattled Putin, even as US’s F-16 fighter jets are to join the Ukraine air force, with advanced long range missiles promised by the EU that means the Russians have to fall back on the nuclear arsenal as a last resort in checkmating Ukraine; the consequences of which are hard to predict. The present concern by Russia is about its own survival rather than its ongoing role, in countering the US influence in the Central African countries and appointing a new pointsman in the place of Prigozhin.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

No political party is free from flaws

While addressing the Rythu Gosa-BJP Bharosa” in a public meeting at Khammam on August 27, Union Home Minister spread fire on Congress, AIMIM and BRS parties calling them as 4G, 3G and 2G respectively and all these ‘Gs’ will vanish in the ensuing Telangana State general election as Lotus is already set to bloom in next polls. And also rules out any truck with KCR’s BRS. Congress and ruling BRS are going strong in their modes? Foundation was laid by Congress for development of infrastructure in various fields on which successive governments are comfortably standing and showing further growth in the country. Of course there may be many minus points in any party’s rule and BJP is not an exception. Political parties are always pinpointing the flaws of other parties for a good mileage. Conducting no meetings in Andhra Pradesh leaves several questions.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad