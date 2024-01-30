MyVoice: Views of our readers 30th January 2024

Address antibiotic overuse, adverse effects

Excessive use of antibiotics, particularly for prophylaxis, is fueling antimicrobial resistance (AMR). A recent survey in India reveals that over 70% of patients in tertiary-care hospitals were prescribed antibiotics, with 50% carrying the risk of AMR. Urgent measures, such as rational prescription and reducing unnecessary usage, are imperative. Another survey indicates that 38% of patients received multiple antibiotics, with resistance exceeding 75% in some cases. The Union Health Ministry emphasises the need for justified prescriptions based on evidence-based medicine. Ongoing audits, regulatory measures, and investment in research are vital in the broader fight against AMR. While genomic surveillance holds promise, challenges in accessibility and technology adoption persist.

Dr Krishna Kumar Vepakomma, Hyderabad

Accelerate TSPSC recruitment drive

Congratulations to the newly appointed head of TSPSC along with 5 members having good track records. The present government is keen to clean up the failed and corrupt systems. It is a popular reality that due to papers leakage none could provide justice quickly nor till now. 15 question papers under 6 categories of competitive examinations of TSPSC were leaked. The assistant engineers examination question papers were sold to many people. The accused also planned to steal the papers related to Grade-I main examinations. All this upset everyone and caused mental agony to the candidates who appeared for the examinations and their parents. Time rolls but their prospects are still blocked. The newly appointed 6 members of TSPSC are requested to accelerate the process of identifying all vacancies. Conducting examinations without upsetting anyone and declaring results in time will cheer up all.

G Murali Mohan Rao, Secaunderabad

INDIA looks like a rudderless

The Opposition INDIA alliance is crumbling like a pack of cards with the unfolding political developments among its constituents even before its take-off to defeat the ruling BJP. It has been functioning like a rudderless entity. There is an increasing evidence that it may not even be able to contest as a single bloc in any of the states. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has given the bugle call that her Trinamool Congress would contest all the seats in West Bengal. Similar thoughts have been guiding Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. In doing so, he has thwarted the attempts to forge an electoral arrangement with the Congress in Delhi. In large states like UP, the Congress is not even in a position to bargain with Samajwadi Party because it does not count there.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru

Team India lacks killer instinct

Team India lost a key opener at the hands of professional English side. The writing was on the wall as England conceded a lead of 190. But the tables were turned as we took it for granted that victory is already achieved. Overconfidence and complacency put paid to hopes of a home win. The team selection was unpredicted players with two left arm spinners in the side and both together could not achieve what Hartley achieved single handedly. Expensive bowling by our lefties saw gifting runs in plenty. England’s Bazball strategy saw them through and the Indian team lacked the killer instinct to lose the first test match by 28 runs.

C K Ramani, Mumbai

Most talented actors remain unglorified

South Indian Actors mostly remain unglorified. While greeting Chiranjeevi on his being conferred another Padma honour (Padmavibhushan), I should mention many stalwarts/ historians of Telugu film field vanished unrecognised and nameless despite their matchless contribution to the films with their talent and beauty/glamour. Those who remained unglorified truly deserve posthumous honour at least now. For example, Savitri, NTR, Anjali, Kantha Rao, Ramana Reddy, S V Rangarao, Rajababu, Jamuna, Krishna Kumari etc., are among the most talented South Indian actors. One shouldn’t forget Suryakantham who stands first among many Indian actresses if performance alone is the criteria.

K Sai Prasanna, Hyderabad

Millets beyond reach of ordinary folks

Our Prime Minister appealed to people to turn to consuming of millets as it is rich in nutrition and high in fibre content. It also can solve food crisis and help change climate resilience .The UN (United Nations) also declared the past year 2023 as the IYM (International Millets Year). But all enthusiasm is extinguished in no time upon learning that the selling price of a kilogramme of any type of millets in market is as high as Rs 110, which is almost the double that of our staple food rice. For a common man, it becomes a luxury to spend such Rs 110 for a kg. It is therefore earnestly appealed that the price of millets may be revised downwards to encourage more and more consumers to turn towards consumption of millets

Seshagiri Row Karry, Hyderabad