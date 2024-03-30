MyVoice: Views of our readers 30th March 2024

Prosecute KCR & co over KLIP chaos

Sub: PFC drops bombshell (March 29, 2024). The Kaleshwaram mega project proclaimed by the BRS as world’s largest lift irrigation project (KLIP) could not serve its purpose; and proved a white elephant constructed at an enormous cost, it is now in a serious position of ending up as NPA. It is becoming a liability to the nation as the loan borrowed from Power Finance Corporation(PFC) could not be repaid by the previous BRS government, and the mounting debt in the wake of the default has crossed Rs 1,400 crore. The borrowed loans on the project by the government by way of institutional loans has crossed Rs 25,000 crore. This is a serious consequence as a result of KCR needlessly poking his nose into the technical aspects in the construction of the Kaleshwaram project.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

***

The reported PFC threat to declare Kaleswaram project as NPA (Hans India, 29.3.24) confirms the corruption and looting of public money by the KCR and his BRS. The Telangana voters deserve congratulations for voting out the family-centric ruling under which they suffered over a decade. Public money was virtually thrown into the river and mere NPA declaration of Kaleswaram may not sufficient and prosecution of all concerned including KCR and others is needed as a warning to any ruler anywhere in the country.

Dr Duggaraju Srinivasa Rao, Vijayawada

India should harness AI in all fields

Many developed countries are successfully using AI for improving governance. AI provides a wide range of services in various sectors like health, transportation, environment, internal security, local governance etc. India too is now fast catching up in the use of AI even in key sectors like the Air Force. To be able to fight effectively in such an environment, there is a need to realign and reform conventional war fighting ways and means. This indicates how India too can gain from AI in many other fields including local governance. AI execution in local government can augment the quality and effectiveness of city services. The amalgamation of AI into municipal services can enhance service delivery for positive change in municipal administration.

Raju Kolluru, Kakinada

***

This has reference to our Prime Minister Modi ji’s hope on Artificial Intelligence. There is none to suppress the human brains, their knowledge, intelligence to innovate by exploring AI. It is an outcome of human intelligence along with many other innovations and discoveries. S Shankar, a famous director, in his ROBO film introduced robot acted by Rajinikanth. The same is designed by its innovator, another Rajinikanth. The director clearly brought to fore the risks and dangers the robots create. There is a need to ensure correct use of AI and avoid its pitfalls.

G Murali Mohan Rao, Secunderabad

Joins hands with BJP, gets a clean chit

No surprise that CBI has given Praful Patel a clean chit in the Air India-Indian Airlines merger and the allied corruption charges, as NCP has given up contesting LS Bhandara-Gondia seat. BJP will contest the seat, and use NCP leverage in the constituency, which won the seat in 2019 with 52% votes. Patel is offered Rajya Sabha seat.

P R Ravinder, Hyderabad

Is Kejriwal passing on mantle to wife?

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal evaded ED summons for so long. He has been irretrievably embroiled in the Liquorgate money scam after the ED arrested him. Kejriwal is preparing to run the Delhi durbar sitting in jail as this is said to be an allowed practice, but the relevance of which is askance. There is little doubt that the ED would seek his custody for more time as Kejriwal is not cooperative and evasive. In the meantime, Sunita Kejriwal is preparing to don the mantle of her husband, in the wake of Kejriwal being sacked by the LG or the President.

K R Venkata Narasimhan, Madurai

Restore voting from home facility

During the last polling season, in November 2023, of Telangana Assembly polls, senior citizens who attained the age of 80 years were offered the facility of voting from their homes. Of late, all of a sudden, it is now learnt that the same facility is now made available only to those who have attained the age of 85 years and not just 80 years as before. This is highly voter un-friendly and what is worse is restricting of an exisiting facility. It is appealed that for male senior citizens, the minimum age limit should be reverted to 80 as earlier and also further that for women, the age criterion may be fixed as 70 only so that all such senior citizen voters with their spouses can exercise their franchise without undergoing any usual old age ordeals.

Seshagiri Row Karry, Hyderabad