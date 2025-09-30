MyVoice: Views of our readers 30th Sep 2025

Wangchuk has been instigating youth

Apropos your editorial ‘Casting aspersions on Wangchuk will do no good to govt and BJP (Sept 29), if climate activist Sonam Wangchuk is innocent as claimed in the editorial, where was the need for him to instigate unwarranted violence in Ladakh on the demand for statehood and special status for the Union Territory?

The Opposition, as is its wont, keeps finding fault with every decision of the government instead of extending issue-based support to it. On that count, the relevance of the Opposition has come to a nought. The government has done the right thing in arresting Wangchuk for his irresponsible role in instigating youth, with the tacit support of the Congress, some whose leaders have been arrested for their role in the Leh incident. Now that the NSA has taken over the case and Wangchuk is being questioned in Jodhpur, the truth behind the Leh riots will come to light. This will show the mirror to the Opposition.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

Centre should opt for a dialogue

At the outset, Ladakh stands at a fragile juncture after the violence left four protestors killed and many wounded. Meanwhile, the Centre concluding that violence was premeditated and instigated by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk that led to his arrest appears a hasty decision.

Even though Wangchuk had delivered speeches hinting at adopting an Arab-style protest or Gen Z protests in Nepal while demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh, holding him responsible for the violence even before the completion of a probe was unwarranted. Although the mob fury is unjustified and condemnable, the need of the hour is for the Centre to take the lead and engage in a dialogue instead of allowing the situation to go out of hand.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad-3

Spirit of cricket tossed out

Opinion is sharply divided on India’s refusal to accept the winner’s trophy from the Asian Cricket Council Chairman Mohsin Naqvi. The post-match presentation ceremony passed off without the trophy, in material form, received, lifted and showered with kisses by the winning team and it all verged on the farcical. Some Indian players mimicking in the air the hoisting and holding of the imaginary silverware added to the drama and the “pretend Cup” celebrations amused those of us glued to the TV. Those who booed and jeered Pakistani players after India’s win should have been satisfied with the national glory it brought and avoided jingoistic screams.

While hailing the victory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi likened the final in Dubai to Operation Sindoor, obviously to whip up a surge of nationalist sentiment. One is not quite sure if an analogy can be drawn between a cricket match and military action. It was sad and disappointing to see cricket players doubling up as proxy soldiers. It halved the joy of watching some fine cricket. It is a mercy that there were no fisticuffs. “Nationalism” can be nurtured and celebrated, but not at the cost of internationalism and neighbourly relations between two countries. The politically surcharged tournament and its bizarre ending were no great tribute to cricket, an absolute religion for us.

G. David Milton, Maruthancode (TN)

End noise nuisance during festivals

How I wish our festivals were only about decorated pandals, shopping for heavily discounted stuff, enjoying sweets and savouries, catching up with friends and relatives, exchanging WhatsApp messages and having a good time in general. However, it seems that noise, and deafening one at that, has become an accompanying feature of all our festivals, including Ganesh puja, Durga Puja and Diwali. It’s nearly impossible to admire the beauty of the lavishly decorated pooja pandals, albeit for a specified period. The high decibel levels that loudspeakers blare from the pandal venue makes one want to escape from the sound pollution.

The public is forced to listen to devotional songs, often set to the tune of popular, and sometimes even raunchy, film songs. To my misfortune, a festival brings with it noise pollution of the worst kind, because our house is very close to a streetlight to which are attached conical speakers that belt out bhajans full blast. Come Navratri or any other festival, we must spend restless days and sleepless nights as the hired music system is exploited to create disturbing decibel levels.

Complaining to the organisers is fraught with risks and taunts, “If you do not like our culture and traditions, pack up.” US politician Nathaniel Macon has rightly observed, “No man should live where he can hear his neighbour’s dog bark.” I request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mention the serious issue of noise pollution during festival days in his Mann ki Baat. That is our lone hope for some peace of mind.

Avinash Godboley, Dewas (MP)