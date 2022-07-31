MyVoice: Views of our readers 31st July 2022

The menace of bypolls in TS

By elections in Telangana have become a common happening. According to the Constitution of India, elections are conducted once for every five years. People elect candidates hoping for good governance, welfare and development from the politicians. But the situation in Telangana is quite against to it. Leaving people's welfare to the winds, some politicians are leaving the parties in the middle of their term and resigning MLA posts. This all is happening just to fill their political needs and to get politically benefitted.

A philosopher said "Politics is the art of dealing public affairs for personal advantage. "It applies to present day politics. Besides announcing new schemes to attract the voter ,political parties are spending illegally hundreds of crores to win By elections. And apart from distributing alcohol and money to voters, parties distribute sarees, wall clocks and other gift items. And development works in that area of by-elections are completed on a war footing. All these are just to attract the voters to get politically benefitted and not with the intention to elevate their living conditions.

Even people have started to think their constituency would get funds if there was by elections. Winning in these elections has become prestigious to the political parties. This is undesirable in democracy. Instead of resigning and joining other parties, politicians must think of people's welfare. Due to such acts, considerable per cent of present day youth started to hate politics. Politicians must be ideal in their every move. Their first and foremost aim must be the welfare and development of the society. We need kosher politics.

K Manoj Kumar, Huzurabad

July 31, World Ranger Day

World Ranger Day is celebrated every year on July 31 to remember and appreciate the rangers who protect the biodiversity of forests at the cost of their lives. The day also remembers all the selfless men and women who lost their lives to protect vulnerable animals against human greed in the line of duty. A ranger is a person tasked with preserving parklands and natural protected areas. A ranger usually refers to a forest ranger or park ranger.

The International Ranger Federation (IRF) was established on this day in 1992 . World Ranger Day was created by the International Ranger Federation and was first held in 2007. The first World Ranger Day was celebrated in 2007 on the occasion of the 15th anniversary of the International Ranger Federation (IRF). This organisation was established in 1992. It was founded when the SCRA (Scottish Countryside Rangers Association), ANPR (US Association of National Park Rangers) and the CMA (Countryside Management Association, the association that represents rangers in Wales and England) got together to sign a joint agreement. This day pays tribute to the park or forest rangers who put their lives at risk to protect the forests, natural parks and other natural resources.

A ranger is a person, who is tasked with maintaining and guarding parks and other naturally protected places. Rangers typically collaborate with staff personnel and other volunteers to maintain footpaths, bridges, stiles, and gates. They spend most of their time outside and serve as the national park authority's eyes and ears. They serve as a point of contact for locals and tourists as well as the national park authorities.

Divyansha Sharma, Ujjain

Shut down Parliament

It is highly deplorable that the Parliament has been converted into a battlefield of slogans, protests and suspensions, without finding any solutions for issues like price rise, GST hike, unemployment and economy which is in doldrums. All MPs from both the treasury benches and the opposition are accountable to the taxpayer. Hence the Parliament session should be closed immediately as the members are not doing their legitimate duty prescribed by the Constitution of India.

P H Hema Sagar, Secunderabad

Controversial posting

IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman, a suspect in the death of journalist KM Basheer, in a fit of drunken driving was recently appointed collector of Alappuzha district in Kerala by the ruling LDF government. The Sunni faction and its feeder organization Kerala Muslim Jama'at have expressed strong resentment over Sriram's appointment. Why should the appointment be viewed through a communal microscope, when appointment of a murder accused as District collector itself sidesteps morality and principles in high echelons of power?

Dr George Jacob, Kochi

Boost public health infrastructure

Zoonotic diseases have been witnessing upsurge globally and in India .Of all human pathogens more than half are zoonotic and some of them are really life threatening. It is sad that animal health infrastructure in our country is not up to the mark ; actually its condition is grim. To prevent spread of those pathogens which are deadly and capable of being transmitted easily as well as naturally between humans and animals ,we must fortify our both human and animal health infrastructures.

Dr Sunil Chopra, Ludhiana

If netas cannot control their tongue, they are unfit for public life

Apropos "Can 'honourable' LS members get away with such behaviour" by V Ramu Sarma. The loose and irresponsible tongue lashing by some MPs in the Parliament – particulars from Congress is disgusting beyond words; and this has become a second nature for them. The wanton sexist comment by Congress LS MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was the last straw in this connection to call the President of with his own name creation to the post that is gender natural.

The attitude of onlookers when Adhir was venting his spleen against President Droupadi Murmu, one among them was undoubtedly Sonia Gandhi, whose credibility would have gone several notches up, if she had intervened when Adhir was uttering this nonsense; but the Congress members were enjoying it all as every word came out this loose cannon.

This cunning member has an excuse to call his stupid aberration in public and in the Parliament as 'slip of the tongue', for politicians who have no control over the tongue will make them unfit for public life and as lawmakers, then they are no better than street thugs who are constantly in search of a brawl to be always in an inebriated state.

The baseless allegation by Jairam Ramesh to drag the name of union minister Smriti Irani's daughter in the unlicensed bar episode in Goa was a typical example of Congressmen who are capable of stooping to indecent levels when it comes to berating others with a view to settling scores. The fault of Smriti Irani was to say that the bastion of Amethi constituency could be won by Rahul Gandhi, being held by Sonia Gandhi in UP, in the next general elections.

It is good to know that Smriti Irani is planning to drag these worthies to court for character assassination and defamation. The recurring trend that one can see unfailing among such regular offenders is the unconditional apology and feigned regret when things begin against them legally to land them in hot soup, with a brave face.

Unless the Congress coterie comes out of their fixation for dynasty families, their loyalty to the country and people will be nowhere in sight which amounts to playing a second fiddle to Pakistan and China against India as people are watching these happenings; no wonder the party is inching towards its own down fall and inevitable destruction.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

II

Epropos to "Can 'honourable' LS members get away with such behaviour" (30 July). The anger shown by Ramu Sarma was very much visible and understandable. However, it seems in the process the author has overlooked the Hindi saying "taali ek haath se nahi bajti" (Can't clap with one hand). If Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury can be blamed, it also applies to Smiriti Irani who has always shown arrogance not only inside but even outside.

As Union Minister of I&B, her behaviour with Prasar Bharti is well known and no wonder she shifted thereafter. As for an apology from Sonia Gandhi, yes she could have shown the courage to do so, but the BJP members who were surprisingly joined even by the Parliamentary Minister clearly showed even if she has apologised she would not have been spared as her party has been raising issues that are making the government uncomfortable.

However, when it comes to apology even our PM has not shown the courage to apologise on many utterances by his ministers and other leaders. When questioned, it has always been countered it is not necessary for him to apologise on every remark by his party leaders. The head of the country should set an example and take the lead to come forward to apologise, setting a trend for others to follow. On this count late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee was exception who was quick to apologise on behalf of his party whenever his party leader made bad remarks.

Coming to controversial way of addressing President of India, as rightly pointed one of the reader is it right on the part of leaders and minister to call President as India's first Adivasi president in the same way like K R Narayanan who often termed as India's first Dalit President. It is for the government to take a lead to bring order inside the house and unless MPs like Adhirs, Iranis are reined and not used, chaos would become order of the day.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

III

V. Ramu Sarma's " Can honourable LS members get away with such behaviour " was a very apt article. You rightly said that using derogatory language and then saying it was a slip of tongue is ridiculous explanation. Being honourable members they are supposed to measure their words ,not to resort to loose tongue or slip of tongue.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdary's comments may have been a slip of tongue became a slip of grace to BJP. Because of his comment, the Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for days amid protest by opposition and BJP members over the remarks on President. There are so many big issues which have to be discussed. But BJP got just another reason to deviate and pass all bills without discussion. Many opposition leaders were suspended as they raised their voice for high inflation ,price rise etc.

The way Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was heckled and threatened by treasury benches ,should be condemned. Nirmala Sitharaman's comments that Sonia Gandhi coming to their side and threatened her seem to be far from reality and another scripted drama. Sonia has always been graceful and always been dignified and well-mannered and not breaking rules in Parliament. Nirmala Sitharaman's comments seem that she wants to run away from real issues.

Coming to Smriti Irani her behaviour look more dramatic. She was the one with LPG cylinders on the road when UPA was in power and then when BJP came to power she just turned blind to the rising prices.

Now it seems Smriti Irani become more arrogant and she want to skip from Goa bar issue. It is indigestible for Smriti Irani that her lies were exposed and now to cover up she is taking on Sonia Gandhi and changing the scenario of her illegal bar activities in Goa. Smriti Irani should stop being arrogant and boastful and she should know that pride always has a fall.

If Smriti Irani and Nirmala Sitharaman had shown this much vigour and energy in their work ,it would have benefitted for the country. Parliament is sacrosanct and it is the responsibility of each and every member to keep the dignity of this temple of democracy intact.

Zeeshaan, Kazipet

IV

It is a little surprising to find the writer of 'Bold Talk', trying to blame Sonia Gandhi for the utterances of a Congress MP for the alleged slur on the president. By the same yardstick PM Modi also should be blamed for the many tweets and comments by the BJP MP's like Pragya Thakur against Mahatma Gandhi.

Whether the alleged slur was deliberate or otherwise can be debated, but should it have created such a ruckus in Parliament? It could be a natural mistake for a non- Hindi speaker to make. The common man is more concerned about the rising prices and unemployment than how a president should be addressed.

Debating standards have no doubt deteriorated. But Parliament in only a reflection of what is happening around in India. Crass remarks and abuses are wildly applauded by the public encouraging those who make them. As the PM, Modi may be more circumspect in his language, but can anybody forget his pre- PM speeches and the many unsavoury things he said.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Ignoring RTI activism is perilous for democracy

Since the existing laws are unable to deter scamsters and the judiciary is taking a long time to punish such persons corruption has become part and parcel of people's lives. Hence there is a great necessity to encourage whistle blowers in all walks of public life. Corruption in India has been posing a great threat to democracy and is hampering social growth and economic development. An analysis showed that protecting human rights is most vital in the fight against corruption. A whistleblower's contribution in safeguarding truth is immense. In India why whistleblowers are not coming forward is the threat of death faced from the scamsters.

Since the implementation of the Act, over 100 RTI activists were killed and several are harassed on daily basis This is a reality of one of the strongest laws for democratic accountability that we must systematically address through strong legal and institutional safeguards The killing of RTI users and intimidation of their family members as they struggle for justice ,in Bihar and other parts of the country ,are reflective of the lack of action by the government and collusion of the police with powerful vested interests to deny ,if not subvert justice. . Hence if a strong protection is given to them so many scams might be unearthed by this time.

Satyendrakumar Dubey an engineer of NHAI was brutally murdered in 2003 for exposing a mega scam in the project. Manjunath Shanmugham , a Sales Manager of Indian Oil Corporation was killed in 2005 for having unearthed a racket behind petrol adulteration. Civil servants selected through UPSC and SPSC and other government officials are the potential whistleblowers because of their proximity to the corridors of power. But they proved to be a big disappointment as they also fear for transfer and harassment by the political leaders. Because of high power media now a days whistleblowers may approach them for help.

In addition to this the public also must come forward to protect them. Unless a confidence is created in whistleblowers that get support from the government as well as public, the mere protection Act of 2014 is useless. Ignoring the plight of RTI users facing death for keeping our democracy alive is a threat to democracy itself.

TSN Rao, Hyderabad

Lawmakers should be made accountable for weather woes

Monsoon and the rain it brings is not new. It has been going on since generations. Monsoon rains were welcome to get the best of their benefits. But now Monsoon is seen more as a nightmare than as nature's boon. Cities that are claimed to be developed ones cast a shabby and horrible scene with the people experiencing untold hardships. Such repeated scenes fail to sensitise the successive rulers. Prompt response halts with the concerned ministers making aerial surveys. Town planning department with a vast administrative set up at its disposal has utterly failed to address the woes of monsoons.

Lakes being allowed to be dwelling places are the most vulnerable places. Such conscious activities with least concern for the sufferings of the dwellers display the nexus between the politicians, authorities and the realtors. Even the drainage systems are not equipped to handle the rainwater properly. Most of the drains remain clogged for months without scope for water to flow. Taxes are increased, user charges are imposed and funds are allotted but the destination of such funds remain a mystery.

No authority seems to have control over the functioning of Town Planning and sanitary related departments.

It is time to address the woes being faced recurrently instead of leaving the people to rather get habituated to face such woes and compromise with them as a part of life.

It should also be borne in mind that such problems brought by shabby and callous handling of rain water do not stop only with paralysing life for a few days but do cause immense damage to the physical and mental health of the victims. People also should cultivate the culture of questioning their representatives instead of leaving it as the task of political parties.

A G Rajmohan, Anantapur