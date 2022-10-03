MyVoice: Views of our readers 3rd October 2022

NDA only going after radical jihadis

Apropos, 'It is time for resurgence of secular, democratic forces' October 02, 2022. This refers to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's clarion call for all secular and democratic forces to unite in order to ensure 'BJP mukt-Bharat,' Yes, there was time during post-Independent era of India, when such acts and incidents of Muslim radicalism were rare and uncommon. But, the situation is not the same in the country as CM KCR has been saying. The non-BJP states are openly pandering to the minority interests with a view to settling scores with the Centre, while NDA is attempting to eradicating radical jihadi elements like PFI that are out to break the delicate democratic, social and culture fabric of the nation.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

Newbies get a shot at Team India

Our A grade player and number one bowler Bumrah is on the injured list along with Ravinder Jadeja. So, India's T-20 World Cup chances are hampered but not affected much. The other pacers in the side are firing all cylinders and trying their best to emulate Bumrah and it is a very good sign for the future of Indian cricket. Alongside, the absence of Jadeja as Ashwin is create the most economical spell. So we need not worry much. Fall of early wickets is a cause for concern. It is worthwhile to have Dinesh Karthik for rearguard action.

C K Subramaniam, Mumbai

We need to emulate Mahatma

We simply chant the name of Mahatma Gandhi on his birth and death anniversaries, but put his practiced ideals on the back burner. His philosophy of non-violence, seven principles, abolition of Congress after independence, etc, were all relegated to background. At one place, he writes "There is no such thing as Gandhism and I do not want to leave any sect after me." He advised to act according to situation but by sticking to non-violent means. He did not wish for a Hindu Raj but only Divine Raj, the kingdom of God on earth. Today there is absolute need to study Gandhian philosophy in depth by all political leaders and adhere to them for a brighter, truthful and developed India.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

Need to push housing for all

The first Monday of October is celebrated as the World Habitat Day to remind the world that as humans we hold the power and responsibility to shape the future of cities and towns. Amid the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown to contain its spread, the authorities told the citizens to stay at home. However, this is impossible for those people who do not have a home. The pandemic has made us realise that home is much more than just a roof. It makes us feel safe allowing access to basic necessities, hygiene amid the outbreak, providing us with enough room for physical distancing. Through 'Housing For All' only we can achieve 'Right to the City for All,' thereby stemming growing inequality and meeting challenges in cities and human settlements.

Monika Patidar, Ujjain

India's right move at UN

India abstained on a UN Security Council vetoed by Russia that would have condemned Moscow's "illegal referenda" and its annexation of four Ukraine territories as invalid. India preferred to abstain from the UNSC resolution along with China, Gabon and Brazil. It was a prudent move in the light of the inevitable 'evolving situation' in Ukraine as people living in those regions preferred to be part of the Russian Federation. One wonders what the UNSC had done in terms of course correction when the Taliban deliberately and blatantly took over Afghanistan at the behest of Pakistan. The world was a mute witness to the incident.

K R Venkata Narasimhan, Madurai

Vendor payments delayed in TS

The Telangana government has delaying payments to all vendors, causing immense hardships to them for over a year. When we follow up on the payments with districts collectors, they say the budget is not released by the government. This is the stock answer at all the departments and no one is taking up our cause. We humble request CM KCR to resolve this issue.

Suresh Pentam, secunderabad

Repo rate hike to check inflation spike

With RBI hiking Repo Rate to tame inflation, interest rates of all banks will increase, putting burden on people. Covid and Ukkraine crises are putting pressure on all economies and acceleration inflation. Let us be optimistic that present Repo hike, along with other inflation control measures, rescue the Indian currency from big vacillation. In fact, lowering growth estimates to 7% is more realistic approach.

Jaya Thampi, Thiruvananthapuram

Karnataka HC upholds tobacco products' double taxation

Bengaluru: The National Calamity Contingent Duty (NCCD) and excise tax on tobacco products have been maintained by the Karnataka High Court. The order was issued by Justice M I Arun in response to applications filed by Ghodawat Packers LLP and five others challenging the imposition of NCCD. The petitioners argued that because there was no excise duty on tobacco and tobacco products from July 1, 2017, to July 6, 2019, NCCD could not be imposed. Therefore, NCCD shouldn't have been levied during that period. Prior to the Central Goods and Services Act of 2017, the Central Exci f excise duty that can be imposed independently of the excise duty as contemplated under the provisions of the Fourth Schedule to the Central Excise Act, 1944, noting that repealing the Central Excise Act does not relieve the petitioners from paying NCCD as determined under the Seventh Schedule to the Finance Act. Therefore, the court concluded, the imposition of NCCD in the absence of the levy of excise duty cannot be regarded as illegal.

Driverless metro by end of 2023 in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) is now following a wait-and-see strategy when it comes to introducing the much-awaited driverless metro train, but Bengaluru will have to wait at least another year and a half for this facility. By July 2023, driverless metro trains will come to the depot here.

From there, various levels of examinations will be conducted, which will take at least 10 months. And then it will be open for commercial service. All this will take at least a year and a half. That means this service is expected to be available in February-March 2024. With this, the time of travelling in driverless metros has temporarily postponed.

"Currently driverless metro train has been introduced in Delhi. After collecting the results and opinions of the experts, the driverless trains of the same model will be launched on the tracks in "Namma Metro".

