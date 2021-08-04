MyVoice: Views of our readers 4th August 2021

EC should approve political manifestos

It is a revolutionary move on part of the Delhi High Court, by a single-judge Bench of Justice Prathiba M Singh to hold the Delhi government accountable for the assurance made by the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal that the Delhi government would pay rent on behalf of poor tenants if any tenant was unable to pay rent – on which the AAP defaulted. This path breaking diktat to come from the judiciary of the country will definitely make the political parties think twice, before coming out with tall electoral promises that are part of their political manifestos which seldom get translated into tangible action, after the party is voted to power.

Similar arrangements and clauses are to be included in the Election Commission in overseeing and approving poll promises in the manifestos of political parties, so that they will not prove to be false promises to hoodwink the electorate; and such a trend must end once and for all in the country.

Venkata Narasimhan K R, Madurai

Digi tech and employment opportunities

Many patronise digital technology today across the country- even tea sellers, vegetable vendors, grocery and petty traders utilise it widely and so what is needed urgently is generation of employment and income for the people rather than creation of new apps (PM launches digital payment system e- RUPI, August 3). Further, only poor and middle class sections promote cash less economy, whereas realtors, politicians and unscrupulous ones continue to transact in cash. So, Modi government's concept of retrieving black money is a mirage in this country.

Kshirasagara Balaji Rao, Hyderabad

Kerala should be stricter with Covid protocols

Covid-induced lockdown has wreaked havoc with livelihood of many in Kerala, as with other parts of the country. The state is witness to a surge in suicide by people at the receiving end of severe economic woes. It is clearly the question of choosing between life and livelihood. A concerned State government, caught between the devil and the deep sea has decided to relax lockdown restrictions permitting functioning of shops and other commercial establishments, especially during Onam .

As shops and establishments reopen, it must be their responsibility to ensure religious adherence to Covid-appropriate protocols within them by promulgating steps to prevent overcrowding, encouraging use of masks, providing and encouraging use of hand sanitisers, and encouraging cashless transactions as far as possible.

Dr George Jacob, Kochi

A great achievement

The historic entry into the semi-final by the Indian women's hockey team is indeed a Chak De India moment. Of course, P V Sindhu's individual feat to get Bronze medal for India is no mean achievement, it's team India has also created history for India. It is sad that the men's team went down fighting Belgium by giving away more than one penalty corner and thus coming under pressure. Hope men's team will come out of pressure and get India the bronze. For a change, at least for some time sports would overshadow Covid reports. The performance of Indian team in Tokyo calls for us to focus even on other sports instead of only cricket. It is time to add more PL (Premier League) to non- cricket games for India to get more medals not only in Olympics, even in other global sports events.

S Natarajan, New Delhi