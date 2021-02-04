MyVoice: Views of our readers 4th February 2021

Congrats to life savers

At a time people are fed up with routine news items that conveys hate, violence, fear, gloom and other negative aspects, the news that live heart was transported by Metro train in a record time to save a patient comes as an encouraging one (Metro makes special run to transport heart, saves life, February 3). Such reports show that humanity, compassion and service still exist in the present society. Kudos to all life savers.

Kshirasagara Balaji Rao, Hyderabad

Inter- faith marriages



It is quite disturbing that the Lok Sabha was informed that there is no intention of the Central government to bring any anti-conversion law for curbing inter-faith marriages. Ayat 221 of Surah-2 of the Holy Koran says, "do not marry unbelieving women until they believe: a slave woman who believes is better than unbelieving woman, even though she allure you.

Nor marry your girls to unbelievers until they believe: a man slave who believes is better than an unbeliever…Unbelievers do beckon you to the fire. But Allah beckons by his grace to the guardian (of bliss).." . In the light of this it is clear that a Muslim marries a non-Muslim, a Hindu only if he or she converts to Islam. This is what is going by the name "Love Jihad". Hindu girls are allured by Muslim boys and either before or after marriage the girl will compulsorily be converted. This preaching is not in Christianity. As this is outrageous and certainly an assault on Hindus the inter-faith marriages ought to be banned. A Muslim cannot convert to the other faith because the punishment is beheading.

Dr T Hanuman Chowdary, Secunderabad

Pollution and electric vehicles

The article under the City Hans section draws the reader's eye which states that electric vehicles will not bear any government taxes. The slow paced shift from fuel automated to battery automated vehicles is being witnessed in the city. It is appreciable if there is a rise in the use of such battery driven vehicles which in turn help to control the pollution. The buyers can grab the opportunity of taxes waiver if there is an investment in such vehicles. Electric vehicles will not cost a fortune to its buyers. There are concerns like the quantum of electric consumption, fixing up of charging stations and time involved in equipping each vehicle with advanced features of electric or battery running. The automobile industry can endeavour for a new leap with such automated vehicles.

Madhulika N, Hyderabad

Budget fails to address inflation

A common man from the lower strata of society will only try to find out which items, products and services have become dearer and which ones are easy on his pocket in every budget announcement. The macroeconomic parameters are anathema to him. Though we boast of surplus production in every commodity or availability of service, the general trend of inflation continues with no relief for the lower middle and middle class segments of society whatsoever. No budget document seems to ponder over this dire necessity of controlling inflation.

The so-called visionary direction which the budgetary allocations seem to portray will take years to peter down and help the teeming millions of middle class. Therefore, the common man doesn't show any inclination to carefully browse the policy document. It's only the academically inclined who make a deep study and come out with their opinions thru many forums. I am of the opinion that this budget despite all the praise heaped upon its policy pronouncements has failed to address this burning issue of price rise as usual.

N R Raghuram, Hyderabad

Discriminatory Budget



The Union Budget 2021 really disappoints the common people. Government's step motherly attitude towards Telangana state is exposed. People of Telangana are surprised that not a single paisa has been allocated for Telangana state, not even a new train has been announced. The Centre has focussed on the four states where elections would be held in this year and they allocated big infrastructure funds for these states. The post of prime minister is a symbol of unity, equality, diversity and would give the same opportunities to every state.

Syed Nisar Mehdi, Hyderabad

A cause of concern for India

Military toppling democratically elected government with overwhelming majority in Myanmar is certainly a cause of worry for complete world but more significantly for India because of Myanmar having 1500 kms long border with four north-eastern states of India including Arunachal Pradesh which also has border with China. It is noteworthy that China is the only country which has avoided criticising murder of democracy in Myanmar leading to doubts that China might have backed military toppling government in Myanmar that too when democratic design in Myanmar provided dominating say and role in governance of that country.

China is trying to influence Nepal for diluting relations of Nepal and China. In such a scenario, India will have to adopt a cautious approach on affairs of Myanmar in a manner that China may not be able to have a proxy-control on governance in Myanmar now under military rule. Myanmar under rule of Aung San Suu Kyi always supported India in tackling insurgency when Myanmar even allowed India to use its land for fighting insurgency. Many people of Indian origin came to India by leaving Myanmar with all their big assets voluntarily handed over to military rulers in earlier military coup more than half a century back.

Madhu Agrawal, Delhi