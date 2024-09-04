MyVoice: Views of our readers 4th September 2024

Interdicting “bulldozer justice”

The Supreme Court has pronounced its opinion on “bulldozer justice”; it has found ‘retributory demolitions’ of the family shelters, shops and business establishments of the accused or even the convicts illegal. The apex court has come to the rescue of the vulnerable Muslims, at least prospectively, with its observation that the so-called bulldozer justice is against the law and extrajudicial. The critical comments by the country’s top court are a damning indictment of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and others of that ilk who were behind it. The one word that I can think of to describe the grotesque bulldozing of buildings as instant punishment precluding the judicial process is ‘primitive’. The gross-out sight of buildings being bulldozed offended our sensitivities and sensibilities. There must be more sensible and acceptable ways to enforce law and order and deter crimes than the razing down of the houses and properties of the accused, which in itself is an indictable crime. The bulldozer, mostly used against the Muslims, has become a symbol of the might of the state in public imagination. The state cannot exercise unbridled power to crush civil rights. Bulldozer justice is a terrible injustice which no civilised society can allow or countenance. It is only just that the victims of bulldozer justice are paid compensation.

G. David Milton, Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

The Supreme Court has come down heavily on demolitions, stating that even if the person is guilty of violations, due process of law need be applied. The demolitions which mainly targetted properties belonging to minorities in UP and MP, is seen as a means to impress the electorate. Telangana has been demolishing structures in Full Tank Level of the Lakes. The TS Government too need to follow due process of law and with total impartiality.

P R Ravinder, Malkajgiri Hyderabad

SEBI’s credibility compromised

The role of SEBI ( Securities and Exchange Board Of India), is to regulate the share market where we all invest their money and channelize the savings and income so as to generate more monetary rewards in the country. It has a very important role to play but grave allegations against it discourages from investing their hard earn money there. The Congress party on Monday levelled new accusations against SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch, alleging that she had drawn over ₹12 crore in salary from ICICI Bank between 2017 and 2024. Occupying such supreme post and indulging in such practices will leads to exploitation and abuse of the commoners and state specific authorities.

Dimple Wadhawan, Kanpur Nagar

Blatant disregard to public safety/welfare

India’s infrastructure is deteriorating, partly due to natural disasters and partly due to human neglect. Many taxpayers and voters blindly follow the ruling party, BJP, and Prime Minister Modi while dissenters are labeled anti-national if and when questions are raised. When the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue collapsed, authorities blamed wind and rain, but they typically act only after tragedies occur. Recently, I alerted our resident association about a dangerously leaning tree, but was informed that the GHMC Horticulture Department only removes fallen trees. It seems GHMC will only respond after the tree causes harm, highlighting their reactive approach to public safety.

N Nagarajan, Netaji Nagar, Hyderabad

Inhuman and brutal act

This refers to your news report ‘ 3 held attack on elderly person on train ‘ ( The Hans Indian Sept 2). Three persons have been detained out of twelve on charges of assaulting an elderly man in an express train near Igatpuri in Maharashtra’s Nashik district on suspicious that he was carrying beef is strongly reprehensible. The victim Haji Ashraf Munyar, a resident of Jalgaon district, was travelling alone to his daughter’s house in Kalyan. The scuffle started over a seat. The Central Raiway authorities must provide and reserve more seats for elderly persons and senior citizens. A dozen people assaulted a lonely elderly old man indulging in strong language is an inhuman attitude and a brutal act. The video grab of the twelve assailants speaks volumes about the testimony and the veracity of the incident and the crime. The Government Raiway Police (GRP) must make a fair, impartial and thorough probe and immediately apprehend the rest of nine assailants who are at large. Stringent action must be initiated against the twelve assaulters.

Zubair Khan, Tolichowki, Hyderabad