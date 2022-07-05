MyVoice: Views of our readers 5th July 2022

Great honour for Alluri

As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotav in connection with 75 years of independence, a 30-foot Alluri Sitharama Raju's statute in West Godavari district headquarters of Bhimavaram was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the presence of AP CM and others on his 125th birth anniversary on Monday. Alluri who lived only 27 years left a great legacy that could be remembered for decades together. Raju earned the sobriquet of Hero of Jungle by fighting for the rights of Adivasis against the mighty British. Even the AP government did a great job by carving out Manyam area as Alluri Sitha Ramraju district (ASR district). One must remember that Sitharamaraju is a precious jewel of the nation but not an asset of any caste, creed or area. So, we should not view him in political angle

Pratapa Reddy Yaramala, Tiruvuru

II

On the occasion of unveiling the statue of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju at Bhimavaram on July 4 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, movie superstar Krishna could have also been invited since he produced and portrayed the role of this patriot in the year 1974 and it was a super hit. Krishna was also a Member of Parliament from Eluru in West Godavari district. The function could have been more attractive. Why Chiranjeevi was invited is surprising.

S Deepika, Mandamarri

III

Unveiling the statue of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju by PM Modi went on well at Peda Amiram Village in Bhimavaram. The MP of this constituency Raghramakrishnam Raju who made all arrangements to attend the function had to cancel his trip in view of threats made to his fellowmen if he reaches the venue. Even though Raju is an MP in YSRCP, his criticism of his government in an unabated manner created political bickerings between him and CM Jaganmohan Reddy. Senior TDP leader Atchannaidu was invited but his name is not placed in the list. YSRCP's internal squabbles and scanty relations with opposition vitiated atmosphere.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

BJP must stop daydreaming

Several BJP leaders in recently held BJPS executive meet at Hyderabad said that they would topple the TRS government just as they did in Maharashtra. This is in bad taste. KCR rightly countered, "I am waiting for that. I will become free and then topple your government." Moreover, union minister Anurag Thakur said TRS was indulging in dynasty politics. These led should know that KCR has led the people's movement for statehood of Telangana and became the CM by winning the hearts of Telangana people. KTR as also Kavitha also participated in the statehood stir, so the dynasty rule assertion doesn't arise. Thakur has forgotten that he himself is the son of former CM of Himachal Pradesh. BJP must stop daydreaming of forming the government in Telangana by toppling the TRS government.

Zeeshaan, Kazipet.

Benefits of Double Engine Sarkar

When PM Modi addressed the BJP supporters in Hyderabad on Sunday, he stressed the advantages of the same party being in power at the Centre and in the state. The advantage of this kind is already evident in so many other states, where progress and development are rapid and the schemes and benefits are efficiently implemented. The PM said Telangana people are looking forward to such a sort of double engine government as a cure for their problems and difficulties. PM's message is sure to create an enormous impact in the next assembly elections in the state.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

II

As a master orator, Modi dwelt at length on the Centre's initiatives for Telangana and numerous efforts being made in this direction to fulfil the aspirations of youth. His narrative caught the attention of the gathering that he is determined to transform the state. His pledge to bring in double-engine government soon in Telangana to mainstream the marginalised by giving practical shape to governance philosophy sends a clear message that the corrupt rule of the dynasts would come to an end to usher in a brighter Telangana.

KR Srinivasan, Secunderabad

III

An excellent and inspirational speech with counters to the claims of TRS was expected from Primi Minister Narendra Modi. But, he simply narrated how his government is building various schemes in Telangana with its financial aid and the prominent temples and cultural heritage of Telangana without commenting or critising the TRS government and Chief Minister KCR and the strategy to replace his rule. Some critiques say it is a dignified presentation and others conclude that he failed to focus on the need to change the guard.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad