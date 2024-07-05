MyVoice: Views of our readers 5th July 2024

Babas still ruling roost in modern India

It is so tragic that a nation which is talking of take-off to a new India is controlled by Babas who are exploiting the sentiments of gullible people to propagate their religious shops and politicians are supporting such elements. Hathras stampede is not only a serious lapse on part of organisers but also a serious administrative failure to protect people. Intellectuals must rise to the occasion and propagate rational thinking. This errant Baba be arrested, his property confiscated and all compensation of government to the victims be recovered from him.

Brij Bhushan Goyal, Ludhiana

Such incidents prima facie depict the serious condition of responsibility lapse, negligence and unfaithful duty of care towards the public by government authorities. The inadequate security at the event and absence of crowd control management in such a huge gathering points to the failure of the administration and the police. The question that confronts us, with this kind of catastrophic incidents, is whether we really have no value for life at all. Are we morally and economically bankrupt? People die on roads, in bomb blasts, in hospitals of diseases, of hunger, in fires, in building collapses…and no one seems to care.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru

How did officials allow one lakh people to the venue which was sufficent only for 80,000. It is surprising to know that the prayer organisers did not ensure foolproof measures like fire safety and first aid in case of emergency despite such a gathering. Moreover it is bad on the part of state government to announce ex gratia but neglected basic facilities in hospitals like oxygen and medicines where injured were rushed.

Pratapa Reddy Y, Tiruvuru, NTR dt, AP

The State administration should conduct a thorough probe into what led to such a chaotic situation. If a conspiracy is alleged, then it should be thoroughly probed. The self-confessed God Man, Narayan Hari Bhole Baba alias Surajpal Singh, and his followers should be immediately arrested for wiping out the evidence and for not providing any help to the injured. Strict punishment should be given to him for making people blindly follow his faith and causing huge loss of life. There are cases filed against him in various cities and he has a criminal record. Such God Men are to be put behind the bars .

Parimala G Tadas, Madinaguda

Govt evades response on key issues

In the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament, the abrasive exchange between the treasury and the opposition benches doesn’t auger well for the Parliamentary ethics and dignity. As always, the PM has no answers to the questions raised by the opposition and instead he focuses on levelling accusations and ridiculing them (July 4: Can’t hear truth...). Elected MPs should be conscious of the difference in giving speech in an august house of Parliament and in election rallies.

Sajid Farooq, Kurnool

‘Nearly fourteen months of unrest in Manipur have passed, and finally, PM Modi broke his silence in the Rajya Sabha (Hans India, Dt 4-7-24) stating that efforts are underway to bring peace to the troubled State. In this critical moment, MPs elected from Manipur should be allowed to speak in the Parliament, setting aside their party affiliations and working together to address the State’s pressing issues. It’s time for unity and collective action to restore peace and prosperity in Manipur. Furthermore, PM Modi should visit Manipur to take stock of the burning situation, engage with the people, and demonstrate his commitment to resolving the crisis.

Ganti Venkata Sudhir, Secunderabad

The demand by LOP Rahul Gandhi for discussion on NEET, Manipur situation, and to allow Manipur MPs to speak in the Parliament is all that reflect the true spirit of democracy, that was verily welcomed by Nehru and Vajpayee alike. Contrarily, it appears PM Narendra Modi gets fatigued with opposition, he tries to silence the opposition voice by terming them disruptors.

P R Ravinder, Hyderabad

Pets can also cause stress

This refers to the article on pets as stress busters. But just as children are to their own parents, the pet owners think their pets are the best in the world while they may be a real nuisance to those around them. The pets are stress busters for their owners but stress creators for the people around them. So many scuffles and enmity is created between neighbours in a housing society because of the pets. Some have ended even in murder. A pet urinating on a prized car in the parking lot is a sure catalyst for some ugly exchanges. The high end dogs may be toilet trained, but there are many who poop right in front of somebody else’s apartment. If there is more than one dog around, apprehending the culprit is real tough as everybody claims his dog to be innocent of the act!

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai