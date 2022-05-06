MyVoice: Views of our readers 6th April 2022

Promote rain water harvesting

Rain water harvesting assumes greater importance in cities. It is indeed a pathetic position with so much rain water going to drains. We are at a loss how to plan for the future as the city is expanding beyond our expectations and the need for storage of rain water is of greater value when there is absence of rains during one particular monsoon season.

Rain water harvesting is required to be installed before the monsoon rains in all the housing societies. All the rain water from terrace is passed through a designed filter and is collected in building water tank to be used for all purposes like washing, cleaning, bathing, gardening and drinking, etc. It is time to install these filters in your building, apartments, and independent houses.

Calicut Krishnan, Ghaziabad

Global warming stares in our face

The heat wave conditions have started much before the onset of summer and the temperature is likely to shoot up in next few days. The heat has not only affected the humans and all living beings but the crops also, which will have impact on food production aggravating the existing inflationary conditions. Though the current condition will be attributed to global warming there are many factors which can be managed better.

The green cover has been vastly reduced. Water bodies are not maintained properly and vehicle emission is the single most important reason for heat in urban areas. Add to that CFCs (chlorofluorocarbons) used in air-conditioners, use of which is increasing. A campaign needs to be carried out for greater efforts to curb warming of the earth.

M Raghuraman, Mumbai

Needless provocation

It has become a pattern of sorts in Rajasthan for repeated communal flare-ups, the Muslim community being in the forefront for creating trouble in the state. The minority community has come to believe that, under the Congress government, it can go to any extent in creating mayhem in Rajasthan. This is a dangerous game the community is into.

There is no rationale this time in Jodhpur for the community in planting Islamic flag at the Jalori Gate circle, and installing Eid flags on a roundabout alongside the statue of freedom fighter Balmukund Bissa.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

A very disturbing trend

In an interaction with Indians in the midst of 'Modi Modi, Bharat Mata, Vande Mataram' chant,the Prime Minister highlighted India's unity in diversity culture in the presence of Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederisen. Back home it is shocking that a group of Hindu women are being made to take oath to boycott Muslim vendors and shops.

In the locality where I live I used to see a large crowd of our community buying flowers for Hindu festivals from Muslim flower vendors. Will such vendors be boycotted? And what would their family members do to make a living? Will the PM speak against such a call? What would happen if Arab countries with whom the peasant government has built good relationships, stop buying products from Indian Hindu business houses.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

TS must crack down on drugs trade

That illicit drug trade is thriving in Hyderabad is perplexing. What is more puzzling is, apart from importing drugs from other parts of the country, drugs are being manufactured in many areas in Hyderabad. In recent times, illicit drugs are reaching even villages in the state and youth and school students are consuming. Youth and students are the strength of our nation.

Their welfare in all regards is the responsibility of the government. The Telangana government must consider putting an end to this problem is of paramount concern to society. It should form special teams to curb manufacturing, transporting and consumption of drugs in the state.

K Manoj Kumar, Huzurabad

Time to revive glorious Gurukul sytem

BJP President Amit Shah on Saturday said India is on its way to become Vishwa Guru under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. India has been contributing to almost every sector since earlier times. India has given zero, the science of Ayurveda, yoga, board games, cure for leprosy, cataract surgery, shampoo, wireless communication, buttons, Indigo dye, algebraic abbreviations and many more to the world.

These all inventions were possible in India due to its ancient education system - The Gurukul System. The atmosphere of Gurukul as well as the dedicated Gurus made their students create history. But it was wrecked by the British. It is time to revive the glorious system.

Ishita Patidar, Ujjain