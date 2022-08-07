MyVoice: Views of our readers 7th August 2022

Avoidable by-elections

Like in the subject, History, there is a lot of scope for research and experiments in our Democracy. In fact, we have done a great amount of experiment for years and effected many novel changes in our Constitution and Acts related to our elections. For example, the Anti-Defection Act is a fruit of our experiment which is meant to stem "The Aaya Ram and Gaya Ram" menace, at least to some extent.

Again in the past in the event of death of candidates contesting elections, the elections in that particular places were postponed. I know in Kadapa dsistrict a young person used to contest every election as an Independent candidate for years. During one particular election, he was kidnapped and murdered allegedly by a political party in order to scuttle the winning chances of another political party. It is said that the people belonging to the second political party took away the body of the candidate and disfigured it beyond recognition so that elections would be held. Many such gory incidents happened in our country. Later to safeguard the lives of Independent candidates, we amended the Representation of People Act suitably.

Few of us know how much the Government of India spends on General Elections. In the 2019 elections, the government spent about 50,000 crore! In terms of expenses on each voter, it incurred about Rs 700. It is an irony that 60 per cent of Indian voters earn and live on a petty amount of less than Rs 200 per day! Against such a pitiable situation, holding by-elections frequently as per the whims and fancies of politicians and political parties like the upcoming one in Munugodu segment will appear not only avoidable but also asinine.

Unnecessary by-elections are a scar on our democracy. Again they encourage unprincipled defections, corrupt the voter at the grassroots level with freebies and allow the pumping of black money into our election system.

If a sitting MP or MLA dies or becomes physically invalid permanently, holding a by-election is justified. Or when an honest minister like late Sastry resigns owning moral responsibility for any departmental mishaps and corrupt practices, a by-election is a must. But unfortunately our politicians more often seek by-elections to further their political prospects, often with the abetment and allurement from "other benches."

When viewed against this backdrop, it is time we amended the by-election provisions of the RP Act. It must be made mandatory for all contesting candidates to declare that they will or will not seek by-elections during their term. Again when a ruling party MP/MLA resigns for flimsy reasons and it doesn't affect the position of the government, by-elections need not be held.

Another member of the ruling party can take an additional charge of that constituency. Candidates seeking by-elections have to cough up all expenses for the elections as proposed by some politicians. And in any case by-elections for one or two seats shouldn't be held when regular elections are just a few months away. Some such corrective measures alone can blot out the bane of avoidable by-elections.

M Somasekhar Prasad, Hyderabad

Cops should not be just tech-savvy

The state-of-the-art Telangana State Police Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) is a proud moment for Telangana police and first of its kind in the country. Entire police of the state is connected to it as well as with cctv cameras with an eagle eye 24/7. Any call by citizen in distress is monitored fast. Criminal activities can be observed through this centre as well traffic problems. Even agitations and protest by the political parties and others are easily observed and appropriate action can be taken to maintain law and order. Even disaster management activities can be handled perfectly.

The Telangana police proved that it is more people-friendly during recent heavy rains many cops saved people from drowning, cleaned the blocked drainages and other water logged areas and did perfect duty even in the rains standing on the roads with rain coats and many citizens appreciated them for their sincere duty and some people recommended them for meritorious service certificates and awards.

On the day of inauguration of ICCC there was a video in social site where a traffic cop assaulted two-wheeler People friendly policing should be practiced in letter and spirit and innocents should not be the target of police harassment.

When technology is super and highly technical if mind and heart are polluted with uncivilised, unlawful and unprofessional behaviour with corrupt mentality to extract bribes from citizens as seen in the media on many cops, then the highly sophisticated centre of police will be of no use to the people. New technology in police department is as essential as people-friendly policing, good behaviour and a helping nature. All CCTVs should be checked for good functioning as according to media many cameras are not working properly. Let us hope best services from ICCC and police personnel and a new chapter begins in the services of police to people with a motto that police belongs to all.

JP Reddy, Nalgonda

Suspecting Aamir's patriotism not fair

Recently in social media # Boycott Laal Singh Chadha is trending to boycott Aamir Khan's latest film 'Lal Singh Chadha.' People are requesting to boycott Aamir film, because they are claiming that Khan is anti-Hindu and anti-India. The actor himself clarified that "I really love the country, that's how I am. It is rather unfortunate if some people feel the way. I want to assume everyone that it is not the case, so please don't boycott my films, please watch my film."

Khan's comments in 2015 have come back to haunt his film. Khan had talked about leaving India for the situations country facing at those times. The hate mongers who are trolling Laal Singh Chadha do not know the patriotism of Aamir Khan; they are just protesting against his latest film because the actor belongs to a particular community.

Khan has refused to release his blockbuster movie "Dangal" in Pakistan and suffered losses worth crores as the neighbouring nation wanted to cut scenes showing the Indian flag and national anthem. He made it clear that the movie would not be released in Pakistan unless they played the national anthem and even if it means losses to him in crores. This is how he represented India globally. It is sad to note that people today are questioning his identity and boycotting his film.

Trolling a film because a crew member's ideology differs from yours is unfair to other hundreds who have worked hard to make the film. They have also pinned their hopes on the success of the film to realize their dreams. A film is a collective effort of so many people. It is not only a director's film or an actor's film. A whole lot of people are involved in filmmaking. It's an industry which gives employment to thousands of people from spot boy to movie distributors. The point is any movie should not be boycotted for a particular person. If the movie is good it should be watched, acknowledged and appreciated.

Zakir Hussain, Kazipet

Heed clarion call to shun freebies

The investment on these freebies of crores of rupees is not an investment out of which some returns are expected, but is a waste of taxpayers' money. This system of freebies exposes the elitism in our society where the poor are seen as being unproductive and depend on charity

The culture of freebies has been going on unstoppable from years together by all political parties. This is mainly to woo the voters only and not for any development. At last the Prime minister and the CJI of Supreme Court commented against serving freebies at the time of elections and sometimes on other counts.

The basic argument against these freebies is that this is a mere waste of resources and places a burden on the already stressed fiscal resources. The investment on these freebies of crores of rupees is not an investment out of which some returns are expected, but is a waste of taxpayers' money. This system of freebies exposes the elitism in our society where the poor are seen as being unproductive and depend on charity.

I do not think that MGNREGA is a freebie, as the government is extracting work by paying the remuneration for the work done. On the other hand, reimbursement of fees to the students in order to encourage admission to schools and colleges in some states is making them lazy and at times the engineering students are habituated to drinking and whenever money is exhausted they are becoming thieves also, which is a dangerous trend. In the same manner, extending the incentives to corporate taxpayers amounts to a major drag on the state source of income which is totally uncalled for. Around Rs 1 lakh crore is the revenue foregone annually as a result of major tax incentives provided for corporate tax payers.

The government instead of extending financial help must see that the poor are provided jobs by establishing industries and other income generated activities. Hence the government with the help of judiciary must take this subject of freebies immediately and cut them at least before the next election is due.

TSN Rao, Hyderabad

Who are the traitors?

This refers to "'RRR' Factor jolts Congress" (THI, 06 August). "Revanth converting sober Congress into robber Congress" is the statement given by Dasoju Sravan which looks very unbecoming. Politicians may shift their loyalties from one party to another but while doing so, making false allegations against the party and the leaders working in that party appears unfaithful. The ingratitude problem with the today's politicians is that they want to come to power in no time. In fact, in reality it is very far.

There are many examples to say that how some politicians and leaders like late Rajasekhara Reddy, Vajpayee and PV Narshimha Rao had waited for longer years before they came to power. They had never thought that they would shift their faith from their own party to some other party. They had waited for decades to achieve their goal of becoming something in life and finally succeeded. Their hard work had paid them. Therefore, to rise to a greater position in politics, politicians have to improve their leadership qualities and the cadre they wanted. They should develop the party by protecting the rights of people and by fighting on behalf of people against injustice.

But leaders like Dasoju Shravan, Komati Reddy Rajgopal Reddy and others are only opportunists. They want only power in no time because they don't have patience to wait till they get a chance to rise to the positions that they aspired.

The Congress has been going through the tough time for the past 8 years because of some unavoidable circumstances. Instead of working for its revival, they are still trying to ditch it to fill their own interests with the help of other parties. But it is the party which has faith in secularism. It is the party which gives equal opportunities for all the nationals irrespective their caste, color, region and religion. But because of the time factory and lack of coordination among the party leaders it has been struggling to set right the things. Surely, it will overcome its internal barriers and external barriers in the days to come.

There is a saying in English, "A rolling stone gathers no mass". Thus, the politicians like Sravan, and Raj Gopal should realize about themselves before they criticize Rahul Gandhi, Revanth Reddy and others. The RRR factor may jolt the party now, but its leader Rahul is the ray of hope to save this nation from the Hindutva dictators. Thus, people should understand that the swelling would never become the strength. The strength is the strength.

Dr Venkat Avula, Hyderabad

Reform the justice system

This is in response to the article "Indians need justice beyond speeches" (Hans, August 6), which has dealt with the scenario in respect of existing pending cases in superior to inferior courts. The author also stated that a whopping figure of 5 crore cases are pending till date which may consume a time of 464 years. This statement is not at all new. The apex court or the governments till now ruled never bothered to formulate suitable reforms about this pending menace.

First of all, courts are the reason for piling up of cases. Either litigants or advocates are seeking adjournments on one reason or the other. Judges are frequently transferred and new judges are taking their sweet time in studying cases. Further, the vacancies of judges are not filled as per norms. Chief Justice of India NV Ramana took an initiative and got the postings in High Courts approved by Government of India. He deserves applauds for this act in the interest of litigants and undertrials.

It may not be irrelevant to make a mention in this connection that the interpretation of legal framework is varying from judges to judges. We have seen this situation in the delivery of judgements by the judges in the Bench. Therefore, the majority judges' decision is final as we are all aware. Why this discrimination? Probably because law subject comes under social science. I like to question CJI or any legal luminary to explain what exactly the Basic Structure of Constitution is? My answer is - what is existing now is correct. The reason for my question is: In Minerva Mills, Golaknath, Kesavananda Bharati and other cases, the Supreme Court had picked up certain points from the Constitution and showed them as Basic Structure. Hence, it can be concluded that a judgement is valid until it is reversed. Courts are not initiating serious action on contempt cases also under the influence of governments.

Strict enforcement of law of limitation is a must in the lines of other countries. In America, civil or criminal cases are disposed of within the time frame on the strength of evidences available. Can't we adopt such a system as we have inherited Part-III Fundamental Rights from USA? I am a bit afraid of writing against judges as we can comment or critise judgements but not judges.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

Why not booster for children?

Thinking about the right to vote under the age of 18, the Central government isn't thinking of giving them a booster dose. The Center is alerting the public that the cases of corona are increasing again. Booster dose is already given free of charge at government hospitals to those above 18 years of age. But they do not respond in the case of children. What will happen to the children if the free booster doses given by the governments run out tomorrow?

Children are also part of the country! Who cares about them? The medical and health departments do not have proper figures of how many booster doses the central government has supplied to the Telugu states. Pressure should be put on the Center for more booster doses. But it is sad that there is no action in that direction. If the governments do not have a proper plan, Corona will break out again.

Schools and colleges have reopened. All the students under the age of 18 are going to schools to study. If the students are not given a booster dose, corona may spread from one person to another – who will be responsible for that? Students are coming to schools without masks. The management is acting as nothing has happened. Parents should also take special care of their children.

On one hand, the rains are ravaging the Telugu states. On the other hand malaria and dengue are booming. Many people are suffering from viral fever due to rains. Victims are running to hospitals without understanding which is Corona... and which is viral fever. If corona cases increase at this time..? 1054 cases were reported in Telangana on 2nd of this month. That means the number of cases crossed 1000 on the 2nd of this month for the first time after a year. Out of them, 396 cases have been registered in Hyderabad. Also, on the 3rd, 41,182 corona tests were conducted across Telangana and 992 cases were reported.

Currently there are 6,132 active cases of Corona. While there are 2,17,63,351 people who need booster dose in Telangana state, the government has a stock of 25,27,130 vaccine doses. If booster doses are not available to eligible 18-59-year-olds, what about children? Even though the cases are increasing, the governments are neglecting to provide free booster dose to the children under 18 years of age. Telugu states should talk to the central government and take steps to provide free booster doses to children under 18 years of age.

T VS Suchitra, Khammam

A boon to ecosystem

The Central government's decision to reintroduce cheetahs in Indian forests this month is an exciting and challenging move in terms of conservation as well as preserving its genetic diversity. It's quite exciting that a giant carnivore is being moved from one continent to another for the first time.

The cheetah, the fastest land animal, has been rapidly heading towards extinction and is classified as a vulnerable species under the IUCN's red list of threatened species. An estimated 7,000 cheetahs remain in the wild and almost all of them are in Africa and their introduction back has a special significance as India marks its 75th Independence Anniversary this year.

The cheetah is the only large carnivore that has been totally lost from India, primarily as a result of poaching and habitat destruction and their come back to Indian jungles aids in maintaining India's critically threatened grassland ecosystems.

The main goal of the cheetah reintroduction effort, according to a statement from the Indian Environment Ministry, is to establish a healthy cheetah metapopulation in India that enables the cheetah to fulfill its functional role as a top predator. The reintroduction of the cheetah therefore has a number of biological goals since it will help to further worldwide conservation efforts and restore the previous evolutionary balance.

Dr Krishna Kumar Vepakomma, Hyderabad