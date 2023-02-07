MyVoice: Views of our readers 7th February 2023

Catastrophic earthquake

From the starkly vivid and harrowing visuals, it is evident that many lives were lost and much damage was caused by the massive earthquake, followed by one more powerful earthquake a few hours later, and its after-shocks. It is distressing that the casualty figure keeps rising substantially by the hour. Based on the location of the earthquake and the collapse of thousands of buildings, it is feared that tens of thousands may have lost their lives. Even though south-eastern Turkey and north-west Syria were the hardest hit, the East Mediterranean earthquake was felt as far as Lebanon, Cyprus, Greece, Israel, Gaza and Egypt. It is time to think how best science can be used to reduce vulnerability to potential, but unpredictable temblors and tremors and protect the lives of those living in the world's active earthquake zones and act on it.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

A Heculean task before BRS chief



Apropos 'Farmers' first government: KCR' (February 06, 2023). The battle cry of 'Ab ki Baar, Kisan Sarkaar' by Telangana Chief Minister and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao in Nanded, to conquer Maharashtra by forming farmers committees in all 288 Assembly Constituencies in Maharashtra is indeed a good beginning. But the million dollar question is if BRS will be able to face the onslaught of other regional parties in the state, among whom BJP is a prominent player. The overemphasis being placed by KCR on farmers, as if they are a neglected entity makes one wonder if it cuts ice as the ruling BJP and rebel Shiv sena group too are proactively concerned with farmers welfare, leaving little space BRS to do something extra in this regard.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao, who craves for a pan India footprint, started the journey to position himself in the run-up to the General Elections with a rally across the border in Maharashtra's Nanded and with an appeal to farmers. It is a right step in the right direction as more and more leaders are coming forward and taking up the lead. It is a deft move as, as no elections are due in this area has a chunk of Telugu speaking population. There is a demand of the people to merge this part with Telangana as the people there enjoy various schemes in the neighbourhood and the less privileged would also like to get a share of the benefits. The call for farmers to take control of the country is rather encouraging and it is time to make a concerted effort to corner glory. Winning formula is to be arrived at to make sure of getting recognition. However, it is not so easy to get the coveted pan India status in such a short time but the foundation is to be laid from now on.

C K Subramaniam, Mumbai

Musharraf's tragic end a warning to all despots

Pak's ex-military ruler Pervez Musharraf who was born in India, migrated to Pakistan and ruled as President for seven long years from 2001 to 2008 militarily, mercilessly, most treacherously, always hounding on his motherland (India) on one reason or the other, mainly on Indo-Pak boarder issue in Kashmir, a mastermind of Kargil war in 1999, had to end up his 79 years of life unfortunately in exile (UAE) in a hospital in Dubai with a mysterious disease. Had he stayed back in Pakistan, he would have met the same fate of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto or his daughter Benazir Bhutto. Pakistan was made a separate country from Indian continent in 1947 with the continued insistence of Mohammad Ali Jinnah and since then it is deviating and developing devious nature on India and Musharraf also inherited the identical legacy irrespective of any political party the name is, in spite of the reality that it can never conquer its goal. Musharraf's tragic fate should also be a lesson to all dictators around the globe.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

A tough talking ruthless dictator Parveez Musharraf came to power by staging a coup against an elected government and resigned from power in 2008 to avoid impeachment and ended his days in exile in Dubai after suffering from prolonged incurable rare disease of amyloidosis. The biggest humiliation for him is that he was the first military ruler to receive capital punishment by a court. He was known as the architect of Kargil war. His reign was attributed as ruthless, bloody period of the subcontinent. He will be always remembered as the Hitlar of South asia because of his ruthless and brutal crackdown on Baloch people and his own countrymen and neighbours as well. Thus the dictator is dead and every dictator should take the lesson from his tragic end.

Muzakkir Khan, Mumbai