MyVoice: Views of our readers 7th January 2025

TN CM M K Stalin’s noble resolve

It is a noble cause and the keen interest of the CM of TN to get the Indus Valley scripts decoded. Unfor-tunately, there is hardly any information or evidence about the spoken language of that era. But for the short inscriptions that provided little or no clue, the available data is leading experts nowhere. As the Indus river originated in the Himalayas in the northern side and flowed to the south into the Indian ocean, certain inscriptions found in TN bear similarities, leading experts to imagine movement of the people of that era to the South of India, for reasons like exploration. In any case, any light on Indus val-ley scripts should be of great help in understanding the development of civilisation as a whole.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

Nuclear doyen a great son of soil

Dr Rajagopala Chidambaram (1936–2025), one of the architects of India’s nuclear programme, was a stalwart scientist whose contributions significantly advanced India’s nuclear capabilities and strategic self-reliance. He was among the very few chief scientists who conducted and worked in the nuclear test programme in 1974 and 1998 in Pokhran. He served as the Principal Scientific Advisor for 18 years (2001–2018). He was involved in several mega science projects, including the National Supercomputer Mission, the Mission on Quantum Technology, research in Ayurveda, and initiatives on climate change and rural technologies. He emphasised that national development and national security are two sides of the same coin. We pay a great tribute to this eminent physicist who dedicated his full potential to serving the nation.

Dr Jitesh Mori, Kutch

No cause for panic on HMPV

Three confirmed cases of human metapneumovirus (HMPV) in India have raised some concern over its likely spread and resultant risks in the country. Some people have even started wearing masks in public spaces, vaguely recreating the Covid days. Medical experts say that HMPV is “like any other respiratory virus” that causes the common cold and there is no need to get into a panic. However, it is reassuring that the Union government and the state governments are monitoring how the situation develops in the backdrop of reports of an increase in the HMPV cases in China. Beijing also downplayed the increase in the cases as an “annual winter occurrence”. The WHO has not so far notified the situation as a health emergency or issued health warnings about the respiratory infection.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

Why netas wary of resolving real issues

Ref: ‘India’s bane: Netas impervious to people’s needs,’ (Jan 6). Our netas are devoid of sense, sensitivi-ty and sensibility and least considerate for people’s needs. The only way to make difference is to change drastic change in the People’s Representation Act 1951 to bring paradigm shift in electioneering process to eliminate such criminals and minimise election expenses. Ballot paper on sale must stop. Ethics, mo-rality and compassion which are extinct from Indian politics must be restored for sustainable vibrant democracy in India.

Buddha Jagdish Rao, Visakhapatnam

***

It is essential that caste and religion, which are created by human beings, must be slowly but surely re-moved, step by step from all sorts of records. According to what I and perhaps also other people know that Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar had appealed that man should first remove and should not keep inferiori-ty complex if any from his mind. When any person who is in the highest position of the nation discrimi-nates against any community, it indicates a hidden intention of hate. Any discrimination based on caste, and on religion, is a big hurdle to ‘sabka saath sabka vikas’.

Kant S Deodhar, Hyderabad

***

Netas from India will act in a manner which will get them maximum of votes. It is not that they don’t recognise the needs of the people but what use would it be for them if they cannot bring in the votes. Things like pure air, better roads and infrastructure and public health do not matter to the Indian public as much as temples, correcting past wrongs, putting minorities in their place or changing the names of roads and railway stations. The obsession of the Indian people with religion has got to stop. There is such a polarized atmosphere in the country which could blow up out of control with a tiniest spark. The economy too is not doing as well as the government wants us to believe. Some economists of repute place India around the 9th largest economy in the world. Whatever the number, the real test is on the ground. Demand is stagnant and stagflation is staring at us in the face, but all we seem to be bothered about is the Hindu temples buried hundreds of years ago!

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai