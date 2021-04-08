MyVoice: Views of our readers 8th April 2021

Collective responsibility

The second wave of Covid 19 is spreading at a faster pace than last year and the Health ministry has given the alarm that the next 4 weeks is very critical . Now who is to be blamed for such a situation? The public and the authority in one way or the other are responsible for such a situation. As lockdowns came to an end and strict prohibitions and orders were lifted the public began to flout the norms to be followed. Further, the vaccination drive gave the people a false sense of safety and security that " if the remedy is ready why fear the fatal malady ? ". The election campaigns in some states saw leaders, party workers and all completely forgetting and ignoring covid protocol , their only aim being to amass votes rather than caring for the safety of the people . Protocol during religious festivals and congregations were simply flouted in order to appease the religious sentiments of the people.

Now the Central Government has stressed on people's participation to control the second wave of the deadly virus and definitely people's participation is vital to control the second wave as harnessing the pandemic spread is possible only with each and every individual's support and help. As lockdowns only break the economical spine of the nation the only other alternative is to follow the norms and safety measures faithfully and get along with the chores of day today life keeping in mind that negligence and irresponsibility is equal to welcoming peril to oneself, the society and the nation as a whole.

M Pradyu, Kannur

All the life sustaining activities, like inhale - exhale; ingest - digest etc, in life are repetitive. Successful activities when repeated are successful again. Restrictions on gatherings during March and July period of 2020 brought down C19 spread significantly. Boosting up of healthy and desirable fear against communicable diseases like TB, ARC, STD etc was successful to some extent but C19 is a pandemic of gigantic proportion. The idea 'Healthy fear for Corona' mission is a risky proposal. Better to act now. It's collective responsibility.

G Sivaramakrishna, Hyderabad

Please credit other BJP leaders too

The Chenab Bridge is indeed an engineering marvel and we all should feel proud of Railways and the Engineers. Sharing the news of the completion of arch closure of Chenab bridge, the Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, ended his tweet "Prime Minister Narendra Modiji's vision connect India has inspired the Railway family to scale new heights" without realising that it was late Atal Bihari Vajpayee soon after Kargil visualised a bridge to connect the valley and it was during BJP rule the foundation stone in 2004 and it had to cross various hurdles both natural and contractual dispute before Narendra Modi became Prime Minister in 2014.

While I have nothing against Railway Minister praising his boss, why ignore Vajpayee and other PMs who were equally responsible for taking forward this project which has now reached its final shape. The final stage took longer than envisaged during the present PM's rule due to unique terrain. Strangely, ever since Modi became PM, the use of "Bharat Sarkar" which was the norm earlier, has been replaced with "Modi Sarkar" except in the official communication. So much about the government which claims "nation " first.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

End freebie culture from now

In present day India, politics and freebies have become an undivided bond. Political parties across the country are implementing various welfare schemes. In budget of many States more allocations are going for the implementation of welfare schemes. In this case, governments are unable to spend ample money on other development activities. In some states governments are promising to provide unemployment allowance to the unemployed. Schemes like these not only become over burden to the governments but also make the people especially youth lazy.

The more govts implement free schemes for the people the more the people become lazy and indolent.These schemes provide only temporary relief for the people.Instead of these free schemes,govts must concentrate on providing free and quality education,govt hospitals with adequate facilities and skill development programmes for the unemployed.Then the people can stand on their own feet.

Madras High Court once gave a verdict on freebies, that these schemes may spoil the integrity of democracy. And Supreme Court in 2013 in the case of Subrahmanya Balaji versus the State of Tamil Nadu gave a verdict that ruling parties get advantage in elections with these free schemes and further added these are against fair elections. Govts must remember that if they provide fish for the hungry it only satisfies them for that day but if govts make them learn how to fish then they live on their own for lifetime.

K Manoj Kumar, Huzurabad, Karimnagar

Stop litigating for everything

One wonders why the political parties in AP , are resorting to legal battles ,at every drop of the hat and wasting the time of judiciary ? ( HC stays MPTC,ZPTC,polls,THI, 7 April). It gives us the concerned citizens a strong feeling that the principal opposition parties like TDP, INC, BJP, JSP parties ,having failed to win the political battle with the government of the day , are resorting to question ,the every decision of the GOAP, in AP High court . Evidently ,it is undemocratic , as it is done with malafide intention to create hurdles for the smooth functioning of the government.

Stalling and staying of the government decisions is causing heart burning to the people of the state ,as it is denying the fruits of development to the people who have voted for the party in power today. Besides this, the honourable High court is fully engrossed 24/7 in these politically motivated cases only, thereby causing delay to the routine disposal of cases. Hence the opposition political parties ,should sportively refrain from the legal battles in the interest of people and allow this progressive government to function smoothly.

P H Hema Sagar, Secunderabad