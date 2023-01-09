MyVoice: Views of our readers 8th January 2023

An acid test for women safety in India

The gruesome attacks on girls and women are increasing day by day in our country. Right from Nirbhaya, Aarushi, Shraddha, Jessica Lal, the numbers are increasing alarmingly. Recently a school girl was attacked in a gruesome acid attack in broad daylight in the national capital. BJP leader Bhruth Hari Mehtab questioned his own government and asked why government failed in controlling the sales of acids. It is more shocking to know that from August 2018 to this year, 386 cases of acid attacks on women were registered and only 62 people wereconvicted. It is said that for every 20 minutes a women is being raped in our country and a women faces cruelty for every four minutes at the hands of her in laws. Candle marches and protests after way such cases of assault bear no fruit. Government should take seriou efforts to ensure their safety.

Zakir Hussain, Kazipet

Green Hydrogen: Make renewables cheaper

The whole world is moving towards decarbonising the planet with green hydrogen by 2050 as the global demand for power will spike by 25% to 30%. With US, China, Russia, France and Germany, India has also decided to opt for green energy. Hydrogen production cost needs to be diminished up to 30% in order to become a fuel for the future, which requires strategic investments. Also it is highly volatile and flammable element and requires more energy than other fuels. So, we need to focus on ramping up renewable power generation. Once we scale up renewable power, we can expand our capacity to produce green hydrogen at lower price.

Tashi Baheti, Ujjain

TTD should refrain from room tariff hike

TTD should withdraw its orders proposing steep increase in room charges levied on pilgrims visiting Tirumala under the pretext of making good the renovation budget incurred, which is utmost unwelcome and also could tarnish its reputation. This kind of action from a a charitable trust like TTD is unfortunate. Massive donatios and offerings by pilgrims and devotees should ensure no dearth of funds for the TTD. It is understood that the TTD Board is contemplating to effect rise in other streams, too, which could hit common piligrims hard.

M Janardhan Rao, Vijayawada

Impose curbs on road shows, rallies

To a high populated country like India, the most important aspects which contribute towards smooth functioning of the economy are 'public safety' and 'law & order.' The economical growth is possible only if the law & order is protected and the rate of crime is controlled to the maximum extent across the country. Unfortunately, the services of police are being utilised more for the activities of political parties, VIPs, celebrities etc., rather than curbing crimes. Apart from the public meetings, a high volume of police force is being utilised for the routine activities of political leaders such as protests, dharnas, rallies, strikes/bandhs etc. Keeping in view the public grievances and the crime ratio, there is a need to restrict political activities such as road shows, protests and dharnas as per the availability of police manpower.

Tumuluri Sri Kumar, Hyderabad

YSRCP rule a huge disappointment

The YSRCP in AP is indulging in vendetta politics, driven by the fear that at the next polls, it is sure to face a defeat in the background of its ignoble record of failed promises made to the electorate before coming to power in 2019. Riding on the sympathy wave following the death of his father YSR Reddy in an aeroplane accident and cashing on the anti-incumbency factor, the present CM Jagan Mohan Reddy was given a chance which ultimately turned out to be a curse on the people of AP. Still all is not lost as one full year term is ahead. It can make amends, align with the people, understand the public pulse and stop anti-democratic practicies.

Seshagiri Row Karry, Hyderabad

Demonetisation an utter failure

When PM Modi announced demonetisation of high value currency six years ago, cash management was totally paralyzed. Banks were over burdened with work. Thousands lost jobs, many died too. Country needed a lot of time to become a cashless economy but the Modi government pushed for it overnight, caring the least for the plight of lakhs of people and small businesses. It is ridiculous that the cash with public zoomed 74 per cent to Rs 31.27 lakh crore as against Rs 17.97 lakh crore on November 4, 2016. The government unearthed a pittance of black money. Can it now face a debate in Parliament on so drastic a measure that ruined economy at the grassroots.

G Panduranga Rao, Machilipatnam