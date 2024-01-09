MyVoice: Views of our readers 9th January 2024

Cancellation of remission

The quashing of the remission granted to 11 men convicted of rape and murder in the Bilkis Bano case has a loud and clear message which is that powers that be cannot let those convicted of heinous felonies prematurely walk free for ‘political reasons’ or for gaining political mileage. It was quite clear that the Gujarat government cut short the convicts’ life sentences because it was sympathetic to the rapists and murderers and its decision was influenced by the fact that the gruesome crimes were committed as part of the 2002 anti-Muslim pogrom in Gujarat. Bilkis Bano survived the attack as her loss of consciousness led her attackers to believe that she was dead. It was shameful that the convicts were welcomed with sweets and garlands, as if they were valorous, on their premature release from jail. One BJP MP (his name, if I remember it correctly, was Raulji) then said that ‘the men’s status as high caste Hindus argued in favour of their freedom’. It was a cruel irony that the convicts were released on the same day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi passionately pleaded the case for upholding ‘the dignity of women in our speech and conduct’. Even though the Modi government approved the remission, we expect and hope that the BJP will welcome the present verdict sending the convicts back to prison. While considering the remission plea, the Maharashtra government should detach itself from what is called ‘communal politics’ and give precedence to truth and ‘justice for the victim’ over all other considerations. In a country where all are equal before the law, the delivery of justice cannot be made contingent upon politics, religion or caste. The civil society and the judiciary must ensure that the ‘fight for justice’ is not undermined or hampered by ‘political machinations’.

G.David Milton, Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

Supreme Court setting Aside Remission of 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case is a welcome step. The Supreme Court has rightly said that the State of Gujarat was not the”appropriate government” to decide the issue of remission. This is a classic case where the order of the Court was to violate the rule of law by granting remission. In Bilkis Banos case the perpetrators crime was a heinous one, they smashed the head of a child on a stone, raped ladies of Bilkis Bano family members and killed them. These perpetrators doesn’t deserve leniency. Now Supreme Court is right in pronouncing the judgment and gave assurance to rape victims that yes we are with you to wipe your tears. The pain and emotional turmoil that Bilkis Bano might have undergone only she would have known.

Zeeshan, Kazipet

The Supreme Court on January 8 quashed the order of premature release granted by the State of Gujarat in August 2022 to 11 men sentenced to life imprisonment for the gang rape of Bilkis Bano and the murder of her family during the 2002 riots. The court ordered them to report back to jail in two weeks. SC quashes remission granted to 11 men convicted in Bilkis Bano gang rape case. Courts have to dispense justice and not see that justice is dispensed with. If the rule of law is violated, the rod of law should descend to punish. Rule of law is the antithesis of arbitrariness, and it should be adhered to.

C K Ramani, Ghaziabad UP

Maldives need to be grateful to India

It refers to “Derogatory remarks against Modi: Maldives suspends 3 Mantris”. Diplomatic decorum and respect is what one expects from Maldives’ MPs, more so when Maldives have been dependent on India in various areas like economic , social ,health & trade besides tourism. Maldives people need to be very grateful for what India has done to them. Such anti India comments are not only bad in taste but not at all called for. Maldives MP Eva Abdullah is right in asking President Muizzu to apologise to India. Today he may be leaning towards China but he should not underestimate what India has done for his country.

Bal Govind, Noida

New frontiers of science

The success of the solar mission, Aditya- L1, marks a watershed moment in India’s space exploration journey and is a testimony to the technological prowess and the relentless dedication of the country’s scientists to carry out complex and intricate operations. In a critical manoeuvre, the scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully placed the spacecraft in the halo orbit around Lagrange Point 1 (L1), its desired destination from where it will make observations of the Sun for the next five years, entering new frontiers of science. Ll is the sweet spot in the Earth-Solar system where the gravitational effects of the two celestial bodies roughly cancel each other out. Aditya will remain at the same position, relative to the Sun and Earth, and its instruments are pointed towards the Sun for a completely uninterrupted view.

Karna Singh, Chennai