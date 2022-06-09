MyVoice: Views of our readers 9th June 2022

BJP must explain apathy towards AP

'Everything possible with Modi, says Nadda' (Hans India, 8 June). Personally led by its national president, the BJP has almost blown the electoral bugle in AP, giving a clarion call to the cadre and the people to elect it in the coming elections. But one wonders why it is not telling the Telugu people, why AP should vote for a promise-breaking party like BJP in the next elections?

Is it not unbecoming of a responsible centre to treat the residuary state like a step-mother and deny funds, thus making it a financially weakened state and taking away of the fruits of development from the mouths of Telugu people in AP? Can BJP publish a white paper on the budget/ funds released and prove this allegation wrong? The brutal backstabbing of Telugu people by the arrogant TDP-BJP combine on the issue of grant of special category status to AP, is still fresh in the minds of the people.

Unfortunately, the passionate trials, frequent trips to Delhi and fervent appeals of the YSRCP government in AP ,for the SCS, a lifeline of AP, continues to be a cry in the wilderness, even till today, thanks to the BJP. A national project like Polavaram, which is capable of restoring AP status as a rice bowl of India, is still a distant dream, thanks to the non release of required funds by the BJP government in the centre.

PH Hema Sagar, Secunderabad

Central govt should walk the talk

Reassuring and fair enough, the government's decision to take a stern view of hate speech targeting religious beliefs and distancing itself from those "fringe elements", but a doubt arises in the public mindset as to whether equal treatment to such vitriolic comments aired by some other "non-fringe elements" is meted out. Fair play is not only to be duly dispensed but needs to be seen as dispensed in public limelight. Such studied silence is simply deafening.

Seshagiri Row Karry, Hyderabad

'Root' cause of English win at Lord's

After all the speculations about the Lord's wicket and the low scoring run in the first innings, England came back strongly to achieve a facile win in the midst of chasing a tough target for a win. New Zealand set a target of 277 for a win, did make early dent but Root along with captain strokes and followed it up with Ben Foakes made a match of it in the end.

Root produced a gem of a knock scoring 115 unbeaten runs to see England get past the target with ease. Like Alastair Cook, he achieved 26th century and crossed the threshold of 10,000 runs in 31 years and 157 days of age. He equaled Gary Sobers' tally of 26 centuries in the process.

Jayanthi CK Maniam, Mumbai

Raise awareness on brain tumours

Despite decades of research, brain tumours remain among the deadliest of all forms of cancer and survival rates for many types of brain tumours are still alarmingly low. Brain cancer or tumor is the 10th leading cause of death among men and women. Every year 40,000 to 50,000 people are diagnosed with brain tumors, out of which 20 per cent are children.

Brain cancer is the fourth most common cancer in the world, and it is expected to become the second most common cancer by 2030. World Brain Tumor Day has been recognized throughout the world on 8th June every year to spread awareness and educate people about brain tumors. There is a need to raise awareness about it, and to promote, strengthen, and increase the voice of the brain tumour community in order to improve therapy.

Dr Krishna Kumar Vepakomma, Hyderabad

Pay heed to Bhagwat's wise counsel

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's wise counsel to not look for a Shivling in every mosque represents a significant intervention by an influential figure in national politics to save the country from sinking further in communal tension. If for nothing else, it must be valued and heeded for making the task of maintaining communal harmony easier.

Hopefully, it is not a mere strategic retreat to not exhaust so soon what can perennially pay the Hindu Right political dividends. We are so desperate for people of all faiths to live together in harmony that we are inclined to construe Mohan Bhagwat's remark as a positive sign that the ideological parent of the BJP has begun to realise that the assertion of Hindu identity and pride is not contingent on conversion of mosques into temples.

G David Milton, Maruthancode