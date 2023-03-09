MyVoice: Views of our readers 9th March 2023

Centre must act on fake rumours in TN

The Center can't keep quiet on the happenings in Tamil Nadu over the fake news emanating from north and their leaders over there and in Tamil Nadu being allowed to use such material to create a wedge between Tamilian versus north Indians. North Indian workers from across and thatlaborers are happier to work not only in Tamil Nadu and in other south Indian states. Tamil Nadu has given shelter for many small-time traders and vendors who have now spread "PaniPuri" etc across Tamil Nadu. Of course, non-Tamil speaking film actors have made Tamil Nadu as their home with large fan followers. BJP leadership can't ignore Tamil Nadu soil to damage the image of CM Stalin and Bihar CM Nitish. The fire needs to be doused before it spreads to southern states.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

Upsurge in cases of flu across country

There is an upsurge in cases of flu across the country. This is said to be due to H3N2 type of influenza virus. Though it's common to have more cases of flu in this season every year, the symptoms are severe and prolonged this time. The easily spreading virus is causing sever cough and fever requiring hospitalisation sometimes. It's better for the patient to stay in isolation for twenty-four hours in order to contain the spread. The people should be reassured so that they won't get panic. The misuse of antibiotics should be discouraged.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

Sharmila must seek prez rule in AP

Y S Sharmila has sought the President's rule in Telangana and also requested other parties to join her, for failure of freedom of expression, police excess etc. Why isn't she demanding similar President Rule in her brother-ruled AP? Failure of constitution, police excess, despotic factionistgovernance is 100 times more in AP. Is there any freedom of expression? Police fabricate umpteen cases on the complainants themselves SC/ST atrocity cases. All mafias are rampant. Why is she not holding any meeting or padayatra in AP? Her silence amounts to endorsing Jagan.

RSN Rao, Hyderabad

Women status: India has a lot to catch up

This year's International Women's Day on March 8 coincides with Holi. India is one of the few countries where women enjoy equal rights, as underscored by the fact that the head of state is DroupadiMurmu who came up the hard way from one of the least developed communities. There are many enabling laws to protect the special interests of women and to rule out discrimination against them. Also, women have been breaking one glass ceiling after another, so much so that today a girl student can aspire to become the chief of Army, Navy and the Air Force in the foreseeable future. Very soon, a woman judge can be expected to become the Chief Justice of India. However, women as a group have been facing innumerable challenges because they still do not enjoy a level-playing field. They are not safe on our roads particularly after sunset. If the development of a nation is measured by the status the women enjoy, India has a long way to go.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru

II

Women' Day gave a fruitful thought about womanhood and the sacrifices made by them for humanity from the time of birth to death. Mothers are the best in the human race, and they sacrifice their whole life for the cause of upbringing their offspring. It is a great deed and they deserve all the praise. Women's Day made us think mainly about our beloved mother at least on a single day in a year. Mother shoulder all the major responsibilities in the household and still attend office work also most efficiently to lead a decent living. We in India respect the ladies and treat them at par with men. This is a step in the right direction.

C K Subramaniam, Mumbai

III

A galaxy of women who did their families, society, the state and the nation proud by their achievements and status is gratefully remembered by the news daily. It's a sign of a civilised society's maturity and its onward march. Women, most of them are self-motivators and if they make up their mind to achieve something noteworthy and big, they generally do not backtrack and succeed. Success stories serve as inspirations to many of them who still are to climb the career ladder. Men, too, can, if inspired, get nuggets of wisdom and the required zeal & passion to imbibe them. Publishing talks, discussions & interviews is a sure way to help career-minded youngsters.

N R Raghuram, Hyderabad