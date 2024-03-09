MyVoice: Views of our readers 9th March 2024

Empowered women lead change in society

On the occassion of International Woman’s Day, the editorial focusing on women’s empowerment is apt. By and large, women’s empowerment is absolutely essential because emancipation of women is intrinsically linked to not only all-round development of the nation but also helps democracy to blossom and flourish at all times. Since the country is on the threshold of many social changes with parents of all sections of society recognising that their girl child is an asset, a quiet movement is on the anvil to provide opportunities in every sector to every woman. Empowered women are strong enough to stand and steer both the family and community at large for the progress and prospects of future generations by upholding democracy.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

A majority of women aren’t entitled to get equal respect and honor at par with the men in the society, while continue to face all types of harassments and sexual violence in the daylight. Woman’s confinement as a homemaker has reduced her to be a dependent with no clout in the family. She is still treated as inferior and incompetent, depriving her of the level playing field, while her services as a homemaker are hardly recognised and rewarded. Thus, on this occasion of Maha Shivarathri, the male-dominant society should draw the inspiration from lord Shiva, who accommodated Parvati in his own body as per her wishes and turned Ardhanareshwar, showing the unity of opposites in the universe

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru

Water crisis grips India’s tech hub

India’s tech hub, Bengaluru, is of late grappling with acute water crisis due to poor monsoon and dry spell exacerbating issues of borewells drying up underscoring city’s worst-ever water crisis. The main reason for water crisis is inadequate rainfall leading to significant drop in the water levels of Cauvery river and depletion of borewells, which has exacerbated the situation adversely affecting water supply and agricultural irrigation. The escalating water crisis in Bengaluru has led to over extraction of borewell water, causing water level to drop. It is highly appreciated that the government has taken over private water tankers to ensure water supply to affected areas and prevent harassment by the water tanker operators. Considering the water crisis, the government should take immediate decisive action to address the grim situation and ensure immediate water management measures to tide over the water crisis.

K S Rao, Thane

Stem intrusion by animals into villages

Two more have perished due to ever-increasing human-wildlife conflict in forest fringes of Kerala early this week. With this, 14 have died in the first 65 days of the year. If the state government is unable to stem the attacks, placing citizens’ safety at risk, which involves addressing factors that cause the attacks, (such as human intrusion into wildlife’s habitat), it must issue orders to shoot at sight wild animals identified for murderous intrusions into human habitat. Efforts to rehabilitate such animals in zoos and parks have only made their existence miserable due to poor care-taking. Moreover, methods such as using electric fences and explosives to keep wild animals at bay have also been counter-productive.

Dr George Jacob, Kochi

Harish’s comments on CM wrong

The comments of former BRS minister T Harish Rao on CM Revanth Reddy addressing the PM as ‘bade bhai’ are absurd. The BRS should at least now realise that the state government should not always go on fighting with the PM on every issue. The former minister should also understand that running the centre and running the state are entirely different and there is no point in destructive criticism always. More so, it is to be noted that the PM has come to Telangana for inauguration of several projects that definitely benefit the state in many ways and CM maintaining good trends in relationship should in fact be lauded. In a federal setup each party should respect others in a ‘ give and take ‘ policy with more mutual understanding and cooperation amongst them.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad

Why SBI loath to disclose bond holders?

‘The Apex Court directed the SBI to furnish the details of the electoral bonds by March 6 to the Election Commission, the bank instead moved the Apex Court, seeking time till June 30 (Hans India dt 8-3-24) to disclose the names of the donors of electoral bonds scheme of anonymous political funding, this move certainly amounts to contempt of court. More over the bank’s affidavit is not sworn by its CMD. This attempt of SBI clearly shows that the bank is under tremendous pressure to disclose the names of the bonds holders only after General Elections ‘for unknown reasons’.

Ganti Venkata Sudhir, Secunderabad