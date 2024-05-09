MyVoice: Views of our readers 9th May 2024

“Reservation” a milch cow for politicians

The primary goal of Dr Ambedkar, the architect of Indian constitution, was to ensure equal representation and opportunities for historically marginalised and socially suppressed people belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) by providing reservations in educational institutions and government jobs. About 7 decades passed and 2 to 3 generations of SC & ST communities enjoyed the benefits of reservation and many of them, now, are economically much better off than the forward castes. There is also no social discrimination of these people as they are appointed as priests in temples, learn Vedas, go wherever they want and freely mingle with society in all occasions. Now, Rahul Gandhi wants caste-based census and 50% cap on them to be removed. Politicians are using ‘Reservation’ issue as election strategy to come to power or get re-elected, thereby dividing the country on caste lines and fermenting hatred among people. .

Dr O Prasada Rao, Hyderabad

***

Long standing, ever debatable and questionable issue is well exposed with aptness in the editorial “Why not a white paper for time-bound end to reservation?” (08-05-2024). Initially, the framers of the constitution allowed only 10 years time for uplifting the so-called socially, educationally downtrodden communities which mainly covered SCs/STs. Extension of this period endlessly till date unfolds the total failure of governments to shape this tribe on a par with others. Rich in this tribe is also availing this constitutional provision. Provide free education and other frugal necessities freely, but not in employment and promotions. Govt knows but quite helpless. Be courageous. Do away with reservation after current period is over. Write it on white paper right now. Get guts.

N Padmavathi, Hyderabad

***

Against the backdrop of fiery campaign by opposition over reservations to Muslims, the editorial highlighs that reservations cannot be permanant because it not only puts the constitutional provision of equality under strain but also perpetuate backwardness. Over the years, with more castes demanding quotas, a great deal of uncertainty has been introduced into the constitutional law on reservation with various states resorting to constitutionally impermissible quotas and procedures have only worsened the situation. With opposition raising reservation to Muslims separately even when constitution clearly spells out that reservation cannot be based on religion, the moot point is how long can the reservation be continued before putting a stop to it. In the given situation, a white paper is a good indicator with necessary empirical evidence to help the marginalised sections of society while putting at rest the dubious claims of reservations for Muslims and some upper castes.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Worst humanitarian crisis looms on Gaza

No sooner had Hamas agreed to a truce deal proposed by Egypt and Qatar, Israel attacked Rafah crossing, making Israel Hamas war still worsening. The attack will further leave Gaza in a major humanitarian crisis. Despite the world expressing its displeasure over Israel’s continuance of dirty war that took away 35,000 civilian lives in Gaza, it continues to cross all ethical limits to be observed in such fights. The famine-like conditions in northern part of Gaza and scarcity of food and essential drugs will become unimaginably worse with the latest developments there. America has been playing dual role thereby asking Israel to stop the war on one hand, and supporting them in logistics on other hand. Now it’s time the world leaders convince Israel to stop the war immediately and avert the occurrence of worst humanitarian crisis in modern times.

Dr DVG Sankara Rao, Vizianagaram