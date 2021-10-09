MyVoice: Views of our readers 9th October 2021

Eye-opener to busy parents

It's shocking to know that the son of actor Sharukh Khan has revealed that his father is too busy and he needs to contact his father's manager and fix an appointment to meet his father. Perhaps, the son's plight as of now is the result of no control over the son for that father. Riches are not everything that a father should bequeath to the son but time love and care as well. It's incredible that such a thing as his son said should happen. If so it should be an eye-opener to all so-called busy parents.

Dr T Ramadas, Visakhapatnam.

Targetted killings in Kashmir alarming

The point-blank range killing of teachers in Kashmir is gruesome and shocking. It is chilling that the teachers were segregated on religious lines, and the non-Muslim ones were made the targets. A couple of days ago, a Kashmiri pundit trader fell to the terrorists' bullets also a Bihari petty vendor. The terrorists are slowly trying to resort to their old methods of killing non-Muslims and thereby create a scare. No political party has condemned the incident thus far giving an impression that there are no political stakes right now in Kashmir. The government should not relax its guard and should beef up its forces and including intelligence. Congress and the Left, who cry hoarse, should stop forthwith their unconscionable demand for the restoration of Article 370.

PSS Murthy, Hyderabad

Global reforms must to stop tax evasion

Leaked Pandora Papers unveils how the world's ultra-rich shelter their fortunes from the prying eyes of tax authorities. To improve tax authorities' ability to deter, detect and disrupt tax evasion, there is a need for global tax reforms in the determination of residential status, cross-border sharing of spontaneous exchange of information, reporting of foreign Assets (including any beneficial interest) in income tax returns, review of tax treaties between countries, implementation of international standards on tax transparency, inclusive framework on BEPS, wider jurisdiction of the global forum & enhanced authority of OCED. There should be a global minimum tax rate and norms for piercing of corporate veil to end the reign of tax havens.

CA Sagar Gambhir, Ludhiana

Predicament over EVs



There are clear trends towards electric vehicles and no orders are being placed for diesel buses. It is a very good sign. Till the time India's charging infrastructure comes of age, we have to look for EVs that offer replaceable batteries that can be carried home for charging. However, it also has a drawback that it consumes more space and the contacts need to be kept absolutely clean, as it carries heavy DC current. If not, it will end up heating with a risk of fire and power loss too. All necessary steps should be adhered to before going for electric vehicles.

MR Jayanthi, Mumbai

Are we heading towards kleptocracy?

The Indian democracy is imploding with mass corruption in every field that results in impediment to progress of nation.

Earlier, Panama Papers and now Pandora secrets reveal neck-deep involvement of Indian business magnates and politicians also, leaving the country in shambles economically, socially and morally.

Further, many fraudulent rats are being unearthed every passing day in Telugu Akademi scam. It appears in India there is no dearth of corrupt and corrupted officials. Lakhs of crores are thereby undermined in the form of black money and tax evasion which may be more than India's annual budgets. No surprise our country may face brinkmanship in future if the BJP government at the Centre falters to rectify the maladies right from now onwards in all dark and pestilent places to restore the light and glory of India.

Dr N S R Murthy, Secunderabad