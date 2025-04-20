Political poverty of Congress will drive the party to interment

This refers to Sri Ramu Sarma's bold talk on "Rana's Extradition: What opposition chooses outrage over justice" (THI 19-04-2025). The entire narrative exposes the obstreperous attitude of today's Congress party in dealing with vital portions related to India's safety and security from terrorism and other anti-social elements. The role of opposition party is as ingenious as the ruling party. This elemental knowledge, unfortunately, is laconically lacking in it. Viewing wrong all right decisions of the Government by opposition is much against democratic principle.

Terrorist Tahawwur Rana's extradition though late, reflects harmonious bilateral relation with US and it should be hailed by Congress party. Instead it picks prejudiced comments. Are they not aware the most heinous and horrendous holocaust on 26 November 2008 in financial capital Mumbai that massacred many an innocent lives. No mercy is needed to be shown on such hooligans. Appreciation of good whoever, whenever and wherever it happens resonates respect and honour. It is not intelligible to public what disturbs this age old party to adopt endless pejoration on BJP's theorems.

Financial criminals such as Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Mehul Choksi, Vijay Mallya are also to be brought to justice soon. GOI should seriously work on this foremost important issue.

Congress party, though still possessing qualified and efficient stalwarts, is under turbulent stage only because of a big vacuum in utilising it's wisdom at times of necessity. Hence it's interment is coming closer. However it can rise to higher status to become effective competitor in politics subject to giving a lending ear to its propitious well wishers. It should not rely or show favouritism on minority groups alone but respond to the calls of other communities also. Fugitive Tahawwur Rana stated to be the kingpin in genocide should be awarded beyond capital punishment if any.

N S K Prasad,Hyderabad

***

What will you call the present Opposition that perpetually believes in berating the government. and trivialise all vital issues faced by the country - ranging from national security; and in bringing back the economic fugitives who have defrauded the country to the tune of billions of rupees – except to fire blind shots in the air, without any relevance or responsibility; showing least sensitivity when the government is systematically in the process of achieving them, what it promised. Tahawwur Rana, the accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks has been extradited to India, is one of the classic cases in this regard.

There was a time on part of the Opposition when they demanded the government as to when economic offenders like Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi and Mehul Choksi would be brought to India to face the law; but this is actually happening now, there is no reaction of any kind from the INDI group over the issue to pay even lip sympathy to unrelenting and sustained efforts, except to lay a hollow claim that the initiative had been taken when the previous government was in power - not to miss out on the publicity and recognition that it doesn’t even remotely deserve.

The classic case of Opposition apathy that the nation witnessed was in West Bengal under the TMC of the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in the aftermath of Waqf Amendment Bill passed by both Houses of the Parliament akin to Bangladesh like situation prevailed against the Hindus there, was witnessed in Malda and Murshidabad by the marauding Muslim mobs that Mamata Banerjee tried to undermine – even prevented the Governor from visiting these places to make a first-hand survey of the ghastly incidents that were enacted with the tacit approval of the TMC; while Didi had no compunction to blame it on the BJP and the laxity of the BSF in allowing the Rohingyas and Bangladeshis to enter West Bengal which in fact was the handiwork of the TMC and Mamata. It is long overdue for President's Rule imposed in WB as the TMC government is openly playing out an anti-national card on every issue against the Centre.

The National Herald case, involving Sonia and Rahul Gandhi is gathering momentum after the ED filed a charge sheet against these two, who have been on bail so far. There are already preparations in the Congress camp for a nationwide protest to protect the ‘family’. Why this extra-loyalty and affinity for the Gandhi-Nehru family when the law is to be uniform for all?

There is an organised anti-India agenda by the political groups in the country, with a bunch of ‘devil’s advocates’ like Kapil Sibal, Abhishek Singhvi and Chidambaram, who have made it a point to utilise their professional talent to protect the anti-nationals who are booked for their activities against the country like the Parliament attacker Afzal Guru and the Pak terrorist, Ajmal Kasab involved in the Mumbai terror attacks.

No wonder, some people of the country are reposing their trust in the BJP government to be at the Centre to help perpetuate the ideals of democracy and secularism that the nation holds close to its heart, without being overtly usurped or diluted by the secular elements of INDI Alliance.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

***

"Rana's extradition: When Oppn chooses outrage over justice" (April 19) exhibits neurotic approach of Congress party which is now carrying onerous and powerful responsibility as opposition in the parliament. It is drawing on its canvas a vulturous portrayal with negativity on all government actions and decisions. The terminology of opposition in a parliamentary democracy is not just to talk and scoff against ruling party. The opposition party or parties must suggest the Government as true representatives of their electorate for implementing what is social necessity. In the case of 26/11 carnage in Mumbai, the main criminal Tahawwur Rana with the aid and advice of his mentor David Coleman Headley (original name Daood Syed Gilani) carried out the deadly attack in which 166 persons died and more than 300 were injured. What would be the justice for them? Rana pleaded with US Govt that he will be harassed and killed if extradition takes place. Is he expecting garlands? Why Congress party is not pragmatic on this matter and why it plays pranks on Rana's arrest by NIA?. What is in their preamble to oppose each and every move of ruling party? Not learning lessons from dreary, desolate and dingy performance in parliament and State elections, is no excuse. Always praise good of the government and criticise the wrong doings. Nourish Congress party, the need of the hour. Develop ladylike libretto to win the favour of masses lest the party will be visible only in the history books.

N Ramalakshmi,Secunderabad

***

Extradition of Thawwhuru Hussain Rana and Mohul Choksi is victory of our ( in reference to V. Ramu Sarma's article published in your edition on Saturday) diplomacy and resilience foreign policy. We must thank our officials including CBI and NIA, instead the opposition is looking entire gamut with political lens. It is very sad and unfortunate for UBT that Rana should be hanged before the Bihar Assembly elections, so that the BJP can celebrate it as Rana festival. Even a minister in UPA regime hurled remarks against our judiciary and another minister who never misses the chance find fault with the government and termed the extradition is too late and asking government it should extradite other criminals urgently. We should know that extradition is a lengthy process and so it took naturally some time. Asking extradition of Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi is also genuine question but should mind it one day it will become a reality.

Rana and Choksi who were extracted very recently are threat to financial institutions and national security respectively so, the opposition should stand by the government. It is simple that fugitives are fugitives and no ruling party fugitives and opposition fugitives. In arresting Rana we should view it in the loss, grief and doubts of victims who have been waiting for the last 15 years since it took place in Mumbai on November 26, 2010 and it has become popular as 26/11. There are 166 victims including police officials, NSGs and commandos. Similarly Choksi who made a huge dent to our banking system by getting loan nearly `13850 crore on false means. Thus arresting or extradition of these fugitives one should not attribute political motives, instead the opposition and ruling must work in tandem to deliver justice to the innocent people.

Pratapa Reddy Yaramala, Tiruvuru, AP

***

Tahawwur Rana extradition marks a major diplomatic victory for India as the accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks has finally been brought back from the United States to face trial. Rana, a Pakistan-born Canadian national, has long been wanted for his alleged role in planning and facilitating the brutal attacks that shook Mumbai and the world in 2008. This isn’t just a win for India; it’s a message to the world that perpetrators of terrorism will not be able to hide behind international borders or legal loopholes. But what should have been a unifying moment in India’s fight against terrorism has instead triggered a political storm.

Leaders from the Congress party have made statements that critics say are “inflammatory” and “devoid of national interest,” raising questions about the government’s motives despite having no access to classified intelligence or legal documents - notwithstanding legal experts' urge to all political voices to step back and allow the judicial process to unfold without disruption. The successful Tahawwur Rana extradition is being hailed globally as proof of India’s growing influence in international law enforcement cooperation.

Having said this, the Opposition parties cultivated a hobby to issue desperate statements, pose faltering questions and berate the government, whenever the government handles the terrorists with iron hand and succeeds, solely in the fear of raising stock value of the Modi Government. At the same time, Opposition grossly fails to comprehend their plummeting credibility in the public through the sceptical behaviour of prioritising political interest over national interest and justice.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Gnanabharathi,Bengaluru

