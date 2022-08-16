Readers react as The Hans India Bengaluru edition turns two…

Excellent quality of reportage

Over the past one year ever since I have subscribed for The Hans India E Paper I have been delightfully surprised at the quality of reports and issues taken by editor and correspondents especially coming from Kodagu . I am really thankful to The Hans India for projecting the

problems of the coffee growers now and then. I have preserved some of the clippings for the future use as reference material. Having said that I also appreciate the story which highlighted the problems on Kodavas, the natives of Kodagu district. The articles are analytical, well- written and realistic.

K Nanda, Coffee grower, Koogekodi village, Sowmarpet, Kodagu Dt

Distinctive style and gender-friendly

The Hans India gives great content and provides everything in layman's language which helps readers. The Bengaluru edition covers everything related to the city and the information is always to the point. It also talks about gender equality which is a very uplifting and a progressive thing.

The edition has started covering young entrepreneur stories which are interesting and inspiring. The people who don't have access to print they can switch to e-paper. Compared to other papers, The Hans India has its own style.

Rashmi M, Hyderabad

Attractive presentation

It is with great pleasure that I read The Hans India Karnataka edition. I also browse through other editions which the organisation is bringing out.

I find the contents very balanced informative and presented in an attractive and intelligent way. I like special articles onpolitical development and civic issues in the edition.

D K Ravi, Real Estate Developer, Jayanagar, Bengaluru

Very effective coverage of Bengaluru

I Have been reading the The Hans India, Bengaluru edition since a year now. It's a very comprehensive newspaper that covers the happenings of the city in an effective manner. Special mention to the Womenia section for covering sensitive women related topics.

I would love to see the newspaper grow more and include more topics of social awareness that can further act as a catalyst to make our city better. It is good to see new sources and voices come up in the city.

Kavya G Algeri, Bengaluru

Exclusive coverage its USP

I started reading The Hans India when I was working in Hyderabad. Despite having so many papers, I liked it very much because of its approach to news. Now I am reading the e-paper and since I am in Karnataka now, I read the Karnataka edition and also the Hyderabad edition.

The paper projects everything in its own inimitable style, their analysis of political developments and the financial news and special articles keeps me updated. The Karnataka edition has kept me updated about the news, analysis and special articles on subjects that I do not see in other papers.

Ramakrishna Rao, Banker, Moodbidri (Dakshina Kannada district)

Factual and simple presentation

I have great respect for your paper. During the brief stopovers during my travels at Hyderabad, I used to get the print edition at the airport, and even my hotel in Begumpet used to give me a copy. But in Karnataka, I fully rely on the app I have downloaded. I keep myself updated on the app.

The content is written in simple English, but accurately and with a penchant for facts. This is a rare quality in journalism. The political and civic coverage of Karnataka is one of the best among the papers that I read. Congratulations on your second anniversary.

UT Khader, MLA, Mangaluru

Wish we see it in print too!

The Hans India is the most top read and listed English news daily online when I try to search with a keyword. It probably leads the pack by a large margin. Well talking about its coverage, there would only be few events that is not covered in the newspaper. Talking about the content and quality, there is no newspaper which has this abundant excellence in presentation of news-matter.

The reporting style of The Hans India is very catchy, spicy and at times, even beats the leading dailies in its very presentation. By any extent of imagination, I would like term it as a newspaper worth reading on your mornings on your smart phone. I mean to say it always appear un-biased in its reporting. If you want to know more about your city in terms of politics, civic infrastructure, crime and stuff, this is the newspaper you have to read.

I mean I never saw a newspaper that took all political parties so seriously, I wish you have to allot one more page on your edition for entertainment news of Kannada cinema. Congratulations for the second year anniversary and wish to see a print version too.

Mohan Barkur, Lead Business Analyst, Bengaluru

Well laid-out and attractive

I like the layout of the paper both on its print and e-paper versions. The weekly magazines and thematic features like Womenia are good ones. You may please consider featuring some women from Karnataka.

I have been reading The Hans India and I like it for its straight and clean journalism. Your editorials are very well balanced and well-articulated. They do have opinions but they are true and there is no personal convictions aired, which is what I like in The Hans India.

Seetharam Acharya, Businessman, Mysuru