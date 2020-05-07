Revival plan should start from agriculture

Covid-19 is an unprecedented crisis indeed; even a nonagenarian in my neighborhood has not witnessed such a crisis with wide ranging ramifications calling for lockdown, social distancing, mask-wearing and so on. It has disturbed social life and almost throttled the economy including manufacturing, businesses, trade and commerce. The entire economic activity has come to a standstill.

The worst hit are the marginal sections of the society, particularly labourers in the unorganised sector. The migrant labourers are the most affected group without shelter, work, earnings and food. Their life has turned out to be virtual hell on earth. Our present and immediate priority is to arrest the spread of virus so that the number of affected people and deaths are minimised. As such, the lockdown is continuing in different degrees while allowing some relaxations.

While there is uncertainty about the lockdown period, we have to think and initiate steps to revive the economy. The best starting point for the recovery plan would be agricultural and rural sector. This sector needs a boost, which will not only enliven the sector but also provide immediate employment and livelihood to the agricultural labourers and thereby avoid the necessity of mass migration. The MGNREGA programmes should be taken up with greater impetus giving priority to housing, roads, minor irrigation and transport.

The manufacturing sector is another area which has to be opened up fully. More particularly, manufacturing units producing essential goods have to be given necessary support and fillip. The MSMEs (Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises) should also be given necessary encouragement by providing sufficient financial, technical and infrastructural support. These steps will put money in the hands of poor people and also the larger sections of society and give a boost to the essential economic activities.

The last, but not least, in this time of turbulence and turmoil, the Government has to perform a patriarchal role of guiding the people to positively drift themselves from the epicurean life and lead a simple life for a sustainable living. Most importantly prohibition should be implemented throughout the nation or at least the sales and distribution of alcohol should be strictly regulated. At the same time, the usage of drugs and tobacco products should also be brought under control.

M Raghuram Reddy

Professor & Head, Department of MBA, SVCE Colleges Tirupati, and teach Economics.