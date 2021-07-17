Sedition law must go

We must welcome the direction of the Chief Justice of India (CJI) to the government to repeal the sedition law. It has a chilling effect on fundamental rights of citizens which is evident from the number of petitions filed against it to repeal. It has become a threat to freedom of expression of individuals on any policy decision taken by the government which is a powerful tool to strengthen the democracy. In contrary it is executed through 124A Section to silence the dessent, muzzle the freedom of expression and deny bail to jailed activists, journalists, students and civil society members.

The CJI rightly asked the Attorney General (AG) why the government which has repealed about 1,800 laws so far did not annul this law which is a relic of the British colonialism and used against Mahatma and Tilak when they organised protest against the British rule. The SC also mentioned that its own verdict that was given upholding it in 1962 must be reviewed with changing times in 59 years. The government must think over streamlining this law if it is not possible to repeal it completely.

Pratapa Reddy Yaramala, Tiruvuru

The views expressed by the CJI against the continuance of infamous sedition law rooted from colonial era by India have echoed the sentiments and anguish of democracy loving people. The sedition law has become a weapon in the hands of authorities to suppress the voices of dissent of late if the low conviction rate, just three percent is indication any. The stringency of law denying bail as a norm to the accused makes it more retaliatory in the hands of abusers than something serving the intended purpose. The sedition law deserves to be shelved as it has become a threat to the freedom of expression these days. Meanwhile, the supreme court should help the accused, who are being incarcerated without being charge sheeted in cases under section 124 A, to get bail on par with others.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

The Supreme Court deserves compliments for questioning the government on the need for a colonial-era sedition law 75 years after independence. The apex court drew a parallel by remarking that the penal law used by the British against Mahatma Gandhi and Bal Gangadhar Tilak to suppress the freedom movement was still in vogue to silence dissent and muzzle free speech.

Several Opposition leaders hailed the SC's observations. The SC complaining about the misuse of the provision in the country follows the growing clamour against colonial-era legislation. On July 12, another bench headed by Justice UU Lalit had sought the Centre's response to a similar petition filed by two journalists, booked for sedition.

N J Ravi Chander, Bengaluru