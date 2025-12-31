SIR and Telangana

I just read a piece in The Hans India by Amaravaji Nagaraju about the ‘SIR’ Purification Process in Telangana. While the ECI frames SIR as a necessary exercise to clean up voter lists (removing duplicates and invalid entries), non-NDA parties have raised concerns over a lack of transparency and potential disenfranchisement.

As a major urban hub with a high migrant population from Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad presents a unique challenge. There are persistent claims of “dual registrations” that could lead to contested deletions.

The report mentions the extreme pressure on Booth Level Officers (BLOs), with reports of several deaths nationwide due to the intensity of SIR duties. The success of SIR in Telangana will depend heavily on whether the “purification” translates into “clarification.”

Vidyasagar Reddy Kethiri, New Delhi