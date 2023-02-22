Hans India has reached yet another milestone by adopting the latest technology, new design and display. I compliment the entire team for their relentless efforts to improve and serve the readers in a better way. Mature press is the hallmark of a healthy democracy.

Anjani Kumar IPS DGP, Telangana

Hans India has already made a strong presence in journalism. The unbiased news coverage is a hallmark of Hans. The new design adopted is a leverage to the fast-growing English daily in the news market in the country. Wishing all a big success in the coming days to Hans and hope the news daily will set a benchmark in the coming days.

C Partha Sarathi , State Election Commissioner, Telangana

It was nice to see the new-look Hans India. Me and my students are regular readers and like its content very much. The new Masthead reflects national integrity and national pride. Hans India readers can enhance their knowledge as it gives comprehensive news from local to global.