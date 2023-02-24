  • Menu
The New Look

Madhuranatha S S, G Kalpana, Gayathri Ravi Shankar
Madhuranatha S S, G Kalpana, Gayathri Ravi Shankar

In keeping with the trends in the news presentation, Hans India now comes in new design. We are receiving good feedback on the new look with ever engaging content.

Keeping its trend with progressive mode along with the voice of common man with new look will definitely escalate itself in the world of media.

Madhuranatha S S, Cinematographer, Doordarshan, Hyderabad

Hans India is known for comprehensive news. The new look has now given the local paper a global look. It now looks excellent. Me and my students are regular readers of Hans India. We wish the Team Hans a great success.

G Kalpana, Headmaster

Unique School, Hyderabad

The new look of Hans India is very eye-catching and creative. We at Tagore's Home New Era Institute are regular readers for the last eight years and we find the paper very informative. It gives accurate news catering to all sections. Best wishes and good luck to Team Hans.

Gayathri Ravi Shankar

Principal, Tagore's Home New Era Institute, Secunderabad

