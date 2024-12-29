Time to adopt new lifestyle resolutions

Yes, it is time to set right achievable goals to work towards for the next 12 months of upcoming New Year 2025. The key to setting good goals is making them aspirational and yet attainable at the same time. Choosing a New Year resolution that’s too big or too small for your capacity will set you up for frustration and failure. It’s also smart to pick a goal that can be broken down into a clear step-by-step process to conquer it. When you can take small steps, the task ahead isn’t so daunting and challenges are much easier to overcome. Remember, even if you fall short today, tomorrow is a new day to get back on track.

Take a wise resolution today to reset your daily routine so that it can considerably add new life to your mental and physical wellness. You can further strengthen your family relationships, which can definitely help you get through tough times and celebrate the great times. It’s advisable to review your income and expenditure sheet, make the required changes in based on your priorities. It’s time to stop issues of sleeplessness, if not lack of sleep may lead to an array of problems from memory problems to immune system challenges. There are many different ways to improve your sleep routine beyond going to bed earlier.

Starting a new hobby is one thing you can plan in 2025 by joining in a club to meet new people and new interests. Creative clubs can also be a boon in helping you stick to mastering a new craft. If you a smoker, take a strong resolution to quit from that unhealthy habit, that harms your lungs. Try to add more balanced fibre-rich vegetarian menu to your daily meal. Another resolution has been to schedule your an-nual health screenings. It’s better choice to adopt a plant or two of your backyard or garden to keep your mental peace and add environmental health.

Try to take stair steps rather than use lift to reach your flat or office to boost your energy. Do more yoga and meditation practices to keep both physical and mental fitness. It is better to plan your forthcoming vacation at least twice in 2025. Spend quality time with your loved ones. Drink more water to keep hydrated.

–Dr Burra Madhusudhan Reddy, Karimnagar

In the words of Hilary De Piano, "We all get 365 days. The only difference is what we do with them". As we all are going to embark into the new rollercoaster journey of the New Year, it is important to take a moment to thank the going year, which made us learn and unlearn so many things. To every pain, suffering, joy, gratitude, inspiration, love, sharing and caring experiences that we had felt in the last year has made us even stronger and better version of ourselves than what we were a year earlier.

To all those 365 new beginnings & opportunities that we had crossed, each one of us must pack our kitties with unwavering 365 experiences. Which will only improve our personality to another level of maturity & mellowness. Now that we are two days away from entering the new horizons of New Year 2025, let us pledge to adopt more, sync more with everyone in every situations with negligible expectations from others and keeping in mind the lessons we have learned in the passing year.

– Kirti Wadhawan, Kanpur