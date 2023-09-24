Trudeau upsets apple cart of Indo-Canadian ties

Ref: Editorial – Trudeau must budge, mend ties with India (September 23, 2023). Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cannot afford to blindly accuse India over the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who is a declared designated terrorist by India, wanted in several anti-India activities. Canada must not imperil its ties with India at the cost of protecting an anti-India group belonging to pro-Khalistan elements firmly entrenched in the country; which is extending political support for the survival of Trudeau’s government - despite India providing an elaborate dossier of wanted terrorists, numbering around 25 to Canada, who are calling shots in promoting global agenda for Khalistan in UK, Australia and the US. Air India's Kanishka bombing in the midair that included numerous Indian travellers belonging to Sikh community – the perpetrators of the incident have found safe haven in Canada.

The gang rivalry among hired killers in Punjab, akin to Goldie Brar gang, gains significance in this context, who want to avenge the death of their loved ones in the airliner bombing, about which the Canadian has no clue or pretends to be unaware of. India is sincere in eliminating the killer gangs operating in Punjab as innumerable simultaneous raids were carried out recently at different locations in Punjab in cleansing the menace of drug trafficking that is prevalent in the state. The unreported connection between the intelligence agencies in Canada and the Khalistan gang cannot be ruled out as Nijjar was reported to have sought a bullet proof jacket from the Canadian government for his protection. The retaliatory Indian action against the Canadian government is well within the timely quid pro quo move that is definitely in line with irrational decisions by the latter in deporting a senior Indian diplomat and issuing travel advisories for Canadians. The needless alarmist tendencies over the temporary visa services being withheld by the Government of India must not be overplayed, until such time before some semblance of sanity settles on part of Justin Trudeau to view things rationally vis-à-vis India’s legitimate concerns against growing the clout of pro Khalistan elements entrenched in Canada.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

***

The serious deterioration in relations between India and Canada is a cause for concern. Both counties should exercise restraint and avoid further escalation. They should make attempts to defuse the volatile situation by diplomatic means. Nothing short of delicate handling of the standoff will do when the interests of both the countries are at stake. Safety of people of both nationalities wherever they are is of paramount importance. The trigger was the killing of Sikh separatist activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia, the exact truth about it is still shrouded in mystery. Conflicting claims and reports shed no light. It is not clear if who was or were responsible for the killing will be ever known. The interplay between the India-Canada tensions and domestic political considerations, calculations and (or) compulsions or ‘vote bank politics’ should be kept to the minimum to de-incentivize things reaching a flashpoint. India can deal with separatist movements and have a high standing with the international community by fulfilling the legitimate political aspirations of all regions, religions and races and treating people of all faiths equally. India needs to do this more than drawing comfort from the West’s alignment with it to counter China and contain its rise. On its part, Canada should consider the wisdom of allowing anything and everything under the guise of unconditional freedom of expression. By putting humanity above everything else, the two countries can normalize relations.

G David Milton,

Maruthancode, TN