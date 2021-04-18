Versatile Vivek no more

Tamil comedy actor Vivek passed away even before reaching 60 years. He was an ardent follower of ex-President A PJ Abdul Kalam.

Was involved in planting thousands and thousands of trees involving students. Have acted with almost all leading actors and have acted in 220+ movies.

His comedies used to propagate revolutionary ideas and was a take on the current social system. Vivek has won many State Filmfare awards and also Padmashri.

Starting his career as a short duty telephone operator, entering into state government service in the Secretariat with TNPSC, and then entering into the film world capturing the hearts of all, applying his actions in real life, contributing to the rationalist ideology without hurting anyone, taking tragedy in personal life in his own stride.

This true artiste cum social activist is a true phenomenon very few could match. Irreparable loss to film fraternity, fans, public at large and to the environment to which his contribution is unparalleled. We are so touched by his demise. May his soul attain peace and Om Shanti.

— C K Subramaniam, Chennai