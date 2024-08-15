Viksit Bharat 2047: Call for a 'New India' resonates strongly

The vision of ‘Viksit Bharat @ 2047’ aims to transform India into a developed nation by the centenary of its Independence. The youth play a pivotal role in this ambitious journey, serving as catalysts for change and development across various sectors. Firstly, the demographic advantage that India possesses, with a significant proportion of its population being young, presents an opportunity for innovation and dynamism. The youth are often more open to new ideas, technologies, and methodologies, making them essential contributors to the entrepreneurial ecosystem. By fostering startup culture and embracing digital platforms, young entrepreneurs can drive economic growth and employment generation. Hans India interacts with a spectrum of Viksit Bharat stakeholders who have a role to play in the coming two decades

By 2047, India should be a country where every citizen will have opportunity to lead a happy life with all basic necessities like good public education system, potable drinking water, clean air and ample job opportunities. As a citizen, we are ready to invest our energies towards achieving the above goals by actively participating in governance. “Elect better members in every election and uphold the standards of this democracy,” should be the motto of the youth. - Amruth, Data Engineer, Hyderabad

I envision an India where caste has been annihilated so that we can realise Dr Ambedkar’s dream of ‘social endosmosis’. Along with that, I’d like to see an India where there is dignity of labour and well established mechanisms to address grievances in class relations. Efficient utilisation of human resources will help cement India's position as Vishwamitra and Vishwaguru and help maintain peace and stability in the world. - Nikhil Guvvadi, research scholar, JNU

My Vision for India by 2047 is a nation without patriarchy, capitalism, colonisation, caste system, inequality, poverty, and corruption. There are many challenges like climate crisis and extreme disasters which are caused by human destruction in which the youth need to play a very important role. As a citizen of this nation, I will keep on putting efforts in making India a world leader. - Ruchith Asha Kamal, BA final year, Nizam College, Hyderabad

By 2047 I want India to be a country with a good education system where knowledge gets importance, not marks. A country where everyone can live freely with peace, jobs for all and ready to adopt the latest technologies with an open mind. - An ushka Sarkar, MSc first year, Hyderabad

I foresee India as the global leader in innovation and the country must become a hub for cutting-edge technology, innovation and entrepreneurship, driving global progress. The country should be economically empowered with social harmony and cohesion. - K Adarsh, student

By 2047, I envision India to be able address the difficult issues related to judiciary. Legal frameworks must evolve to accommodate rapid technological advancements while upholding fundamental rights. Laws must also address digital privacy and cybersecurity to protect citizens in an increasingly digital world. In space technology it should propel to go beyond the solar system. - Md Atif, Law student, Hyderabad

Post independence, India not only developed vast railway networks for better transportation, but also achieved great degree of progress in terms of utilising nuclear energy. Space exploration through missions like Chandrayaan have left a mark at the international level, which fills me with pride. India has the capacity to become the world leader by 2047. The focus should be on providing required opportunities and skill development for youth to achieve this. Youth should imbibe qualities of discipline, dedication and hardwork.- V Akshita, Class X

I believe by 2047, India’s legal system should be a bulwark against any erosion of democratic principles. To prevent authoritarian drift, laws should limit the centralisation of power, ensuring checks and balances remain effective. - B Pavan Kumar, Law student

The changes I want to see in my India by 2047 are – universal access to quality education and healthcare, complete eradication of poverty and hunger, 100 per cent renewable energy and sustainable practices, equal rights and opportunities for all regardless of gender, caste, or religion. There should be corruption-free governance, world-class infrastructure, preservation of natural resources and biodiversity, innovative and inclusive economy with opportunities for all. - B Maheshwari, student, Hyderabad

By 2047, India will attain 100 years of Independence and I want my country to once again be recognised as ‘Vishwa Guru’. India has always followed the path of non-violence and has been an example for having unity and diversity. I want my country to have the best infrastructure and development. There should be increased focus on health, greater advancements in STEM education. There should be preservation of natural resources and biodiversity, along with improved rural infrastructure and development. - Y Raghavendra, student, Hyderabad

India’s 100th year of Independence in 2047 is a significant milestone. By 2047, it should be among top three global economies driven by innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainable growth, inclusive society, world-class infrastructure, leader in science & technology, vibrant culture and healthy & educated nation. The citizens must from now onwards play an active role in community service, environmental responsibility and cultural preservation. - Bomma Adarsh, Engineering student, Hyderabad

All generations of people – from kids to the elderly, must abide by the rules and regulations and observe the law scrupulously. Only then will the dream of ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047 will turn to reality. - Sheetal Kulkarni, software professional, Hyderabad

I would want my India to be a superpower by 2047. I want my country to be in such a position that it can solve all the disputes and conflicts. India should be the global leader in women empowerment i.e social, educational, economic, political and psychological. My country should be a best place to live. I want my country to be excellent in education system in the world and to lead and join all other nations to eradicate poverty. This world should be ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’. Bharat Mata ki Jai!!! - Yagneshwari N, MBA student, Hyderabad

By 2047, India must have formulated an effective traffic management system, as lakhs of people will continue to migrate from villages to cities. The sewage system would have to undergo a complete overhaul. Rainwater harvesting pits must be seen widely, as they help in raising groundwater levels. School fees must be made reasonable, so middle-class people are not burdened. Procurement of crops at MSP must be legalised. Additional train services must be provided on routes that see heavy rush, and the IRCTC portal must be revamped, so passengers are no longer inconvenienced by the problem of waitlisted tickets. - Gopal Bhonde, pvt sector employee, Hyderabad

India, by 2047, should have higher GDP growth rate, build world-class infrastructure and facilities in both rural and urban areas and environment development. Also, new laws must be established for a better nation and crime-free society. The government should focus more on education, technology, equal rights and increase employment opportunities. – Shazia Hurmat, Degree student, Hyderabad

By 2047, I see India as a sustainable, well developed and an equitable nation. I visualise lot of transformations, innovations and development. There should be increased and equal job opportunities, affordable education, greater empowerment of women and higher representation in all fields. They should get the highest respect in society. I want to see my nation become more developed and strong. – Varishtha Jagtap, BTech student, Hyderabad

By 2047, India could have a community-focused education system with transparent and accountable administration. There should be passionate teachers and students should be given high-quality education, fostering personal growth and contributing to a thriving, equitable society. – Mariya Kulsum, Degree student, Hyderabad