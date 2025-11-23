YUVA AI for ALL is a giant forward leap

YUVA AI for ALL, launched under the IndiaAI Mission by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, aims to make foundational Artificial Intelligence (AI) knowledge accessible to every Indian citizen. This free, beginner-friendly course can be completed within a few hours and clearly explains what AI is, how it works, and how it influences our daily lives, using simple and relatable Indian examples. Available on platforms like FutureSkills Prime and iGOT Karmayogi, it enables students, professionals, homemakers, and senior citizens across rural and urbanizing regions to easily learn the basics. Learners who complete the modules receive an official Government of India certificate, giving their new skills added value and recognition.

At the same time, educational institutions—schools, colleges, and universities—are being encouraged to integrate this program into their teaching frameworks to expand AI literacy on a national scale. The initiative also highlights the importance of safe, ethical, and responsible use of technology, addressing modern challenges such as privacy risks, digital misinformation, and misuse of AI tools. By equipping millions with essential AI awareness, the government is laying the foundation for a future-ready workforce, and the rapid nationwide expansion of the program—supported by the ambitious goal of training one crore citizens—demonstrates India’s strong commitment to embracing the AI era. In essence, YUVA AI for ALL is more than a course—it is a national movement preparing every Indian for the digital future.

Dr Krishna Kumar Vepakomma, Hyderabad-45