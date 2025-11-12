3 doctors from Al-Falah varsity detained

New delhi: As the investigation into the blast near Delhi’s iconic Red Fort intensifies, authorities have detained three doctors from Faridabad’s Al-Falah University.

Delhi Police Crime Branch officers visited the university, reviewed CCTV footage, and spoke with campus personnel to gather information on the doctors, whose names emerged during the investigation into large explosives haul in Faridabad.

The detained doctors are Muzammil Shakeel, Umar Mohammed, and Shaheen Shahid. Investigators reported that Muzammil and Umar hail from Kashmir, while Shaheen is from Lucknow. All three were employed at a Faridabad hospital associated with the university.

Muzammil’s name surfaced during the investigation of a massive explosives recovery in Faridabad, where authorities seized around 2,900 kg of bomb-making materials from two rooms he had rented, despite living on the university campus.

Additional weapons, including assault rifles and ammunition, were also found in a car belonging to Shaheen Shahid, who is alleged to have led the India branch of the Jaish-e-Mohammed women’s wing, Jamaat ul-Mominaat.