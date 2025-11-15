Congrats to people of Bihar for choosing path of development

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday congratulated the people of Bihar for "choosing the path of development" after the NDA appeared to be heading to a landslide victory in the state. Speaking at an event, the CM said Delhi and Bihar are interconnected.

"Congratulations to the people of Delhi and Bihar. The trends show that NDA is heading towards victory...I hope that Bihar progresses on the path of development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," she said.

Later, talking to reporters, she said that the state had chosen the path of development. "My wishes to the people of Bihar for choosing the path of development under the leadership of our prime minister," she added.