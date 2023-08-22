Delhi Government Approves Free Sugar Distribution To Needy Families For Food Security

The Arvind Kejriwal administration in Delhi has approved a plan to provide complimentary sugar to impoverished families in the region. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal granted his consent to the proposal on Monday. The notion of offering free sugar to needy households was initially discussed during the previous month's cabinet meeting, led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The objective of this move is to alleviate the struggles faced by underprivileged families and ensure widespread food security.



This policy decision will extend free sugar benefits to a total of 280,290 recipients, which includes 68,747 holders of the National Food Security card in Delhi. Subsequent to the Chief Minister's approval, the proposal has now been submitted to the Lieutenant Governor (LG).



The aim is to eradicate the issue of food insecurity. A cabinet meeting convened on July 20, 2023, and headed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, discussed and ratified the idea of providing free sugar to the financially disadvantaged families of Delhi. This initiative falls under the sugar subsidy program for beneficiaries of the Antyodaya Anna Yojana category cards. Given the current economic climate and the challenges posed by rising inflation, the cabinet greenlit the plan for free sugar distribution. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal subsequently granted his endorsement on Monday. Through this initiative, the Delhi government is determined to ensure that no citizen has to grapple with food insecurity.



Furthermore, the Delhi government has resolved to distribute complimentary sugar to all eligible recipients under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), in addition to the already provided wheat and rice. The sugar subsidy scheme will supply free sugar to the beneficiaries of the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY). This program will offer free sugar to AAY cardholders from January 2023 to December 2023, alongside the provision of wheat and rice.



This policy determination is set to benefit approximately 280,290 recipients, including 68,747 National Food Security Card holders. An estimated budget of approximately Rs 1.11 crore is allocated for the execution of this initiative. The Delhi government remains resolute in its commitment to prioritize the welfare of its residents and guarantee food security for all, especially in the face of the ongoing challenges.

