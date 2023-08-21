  • Menu
Delhi: Massive Fire Broke Out In Factory In Nilothi Village

Delhi: Massive Fire Broke Out In Factory In Nilothi Village
Highlights

  • Get the latest update on the fire incident that occurred at a factory in Nilothi village.
  • Delhi Fire Service authorities swiftly responded with 10 firefighting vehicles, as detailed in an ANI report. Fortunately, there have been no injuries or fatalities reported so far.

A factory located in Nilothi village experienced a fire outbreak on Monday morning, as stated by authorities from the Delhi Fire Service. In response, 10 firefighting vehicles swiftly arrived at the scene to extinguish the flames, as detailed in a report by the news agency ANI.

Thankfully, there have been no reported injuries or fatalities resulting from the incident, according to the officials. Here is the video, have a look at it :

