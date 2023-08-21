Delhi: Massive Fire Broke Out In Factory In Nilothi Village

A factory located in Nilothi village experienced a fire outbreak on Monday morning, as stated by authorities from the Delhi Fire Service. In response, 10 firefighting vehicles swiftly arrived at the scene to extinguish the flames, as detailed in a report by the news agency ANI.



Meanwhile, a factory located in Nilothi village experienced a fire outbreak on Monday morning, as stated by authorities from the Delhi Fire Service. In response, 10 firefighting vehicles swiftly arrived at the scene to extinguish the flames, as detailed in a report by the news agency ANI. Thankfully, there have been no reported injuries or fatalities resulting from the incident, according to the officials.

