Just In
Delhi Police Files Case Following Alleged Vandalism Linked To Banned Group SFJ Ahead Of G20 Summit
- Unidentified individuals linked to the banned group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) allegedly vandalized Metro station walls in Delhi with pro-Khalistan slogans before the G20 Summit.
- The incident prompted a case by the Delhi Police, who are investigating the matter under relevant sections.
The spray-painted slogans, including messages like 'Khalistan Zindabad,' were found on the walls of Udyog Nagar, Paschim Vihar, Nangloi, and Shivaji Park stations, as confirmed by the police. The case has been registered under Sections 153a and 505, alongside the Defacement Act.
Following this, SFJ purportedly released a video featuring their leader, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, discussing the intent behind the graffiti. In the video, he mentions, "The battle of G20 Pragati Maidan has commenced today... (Prime Minister) Modi and India are the targets." The organization stated that its members visited several Metro stations, leaving a message for the G20 nations through the graffiti.
The Delhi Police have acknowledged the video and are currently conducting thorough checks across all Metro stations. A police representative remarked, "We have lodged an FIR against unidentified suspects. Stringent legal action will be taken against those who tampered with security arrangements before the summit. SFJ entices individuals with financial incentives for their tasks. Arrests will be made soon."
An officer from Outer Delhi disclosed that they are reviewing CCTV footage and plan to apprehend the culprits shortly. The police have already dispatched personnel to remove the defacement from the affected walls.