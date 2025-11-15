Govt has clear policy to address every issue: CM

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday said that while resolving the city’s problems may require time, the government has a clear policy and firm intent to address each issue.

She was speaking at the foundation-laying ceremony for the automated testing station at Tehkhand bus depot.

“The government is working to address the problem of pollution. We are flagging off electric buses and laying the foundation stone of this testing station. We are ramping up the capacity of Jhuljhuli and Burari testing units. There is also a testing station coming up at Nand Nagri,” Gupta said.

Lashing out at the opposition parties, she accused them of leaving behind a myriad of problems.

“They question us on pollution. Where are the governments that ran in Delhi for 15 years and 11 years? The previous government procured 2,000 buses during their tenure, while the BJP government, in just eight months, has brought 1,350 electric buses to Delhi,” the chief minister said. However, she assured that the government was working on all fronts to address issues, ranging from garbage mountains to the rejuvenation of the Yamuna.

“Solving the problems in Delhi might take some time. But the government has a clear policy and intention on addressing the issues in Delhi,” Gupta said.