Goyal cites UK PM's cycle ride to show 'Made-in-India' pride

New Delhi: Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday expressed his pleasure on knowing that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson rode a cycle manufactured by Indian company Hero Cycles, designed in the UK, as he launched a cycling and walking drive as part of the British government's health campaign.

Goyal also used the instance to cite the importance of Indian products in reviving the health scenario globally.

"Delighted to note that a Made-in-India cycle helped kickstart a healthy UK campaign and was used by PM @BorisJohnson. Indian products are without a doubt the best recipe for nursing back the health of the World," Goyal said.

Johnson (56), himself a COVID survivor, and a known cycling enthusiast was witnessed riding on a Hero Viking Pro bike during the ride to promote the new fitness strategy.

Hero Cycles has a major presence in Europe as it acquired UK-based Avocet Sports in 2015. During its buyout of Avocet, Hero Cycles also bought the 110-year-old Viking brand.

Goyal's emphasis on Indian products comes amidst an atmosphere to promote homegrown products and companies with the government's call for an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' or a self-reliant India.

Pankaj M. Munjal, CMD of Hero Motors Company, tweeted: "UK's Boris Johnson is rewriting the dated motoring rules for a brighter, cleaner, and decongested city life ahead. Salute you, as you set the tone for the world. Hero, world number 1, is committed to serving the UK market through Insync & Lectro Ebikes."