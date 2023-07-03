High Level Parliamentary Committee to meet today on UCC

New Delhi: A high-level Parliamentary standing committee is scheduled to meet today.

Headed by BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Modi, the Rajya Sabha Parliamentary standing committee on personnel, public grievances, law and justice will deliberate on the proposal of Unified Civil Code bill at 3 p.m. The government propses to introduce this bill during monsoon session of Parliament.

Sushil Modi had earlier informed that the panel will seek the views of the stakeholders on the matter.

Representatives from the department of legal affairs, legislative department as well as the Law Commission of India have been invited for the meeting.

The UCC proposes to formulate and implement personal laws of citizens which apply to all citizens equally regardless of their religion, sex, gender and sexual orientation.