PM Modi Inaugrates First-Ever National Training Conclave In Delhi

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugrates the first-ever National Training Conclave at New Delhi's International Exhibition and Convention Centre, Pragati Maidan. PM Modi will also address the audience on this occasion.

The occasion, which is set to take place on Sunday at 10:30 am, is sponsored by the National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building (NPCSCB) - "Mission Karmayogi" and aims to improve capacity building in the civil services.

A statement was released and it mentioned that "the National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building (NPCSCB) - 'Mission Karmayogi' was launched to prepare a future-ready civil service with the right attitude, skills and knowledge," reported Mint

The National Training Conclave, held by the Capacity Building Commission, aims to promote cooperation among civil services training institutes and strengthen the training infrastructure for civil employees across the nation. Over 1500 delegates from a range of training institutions, including Central Training Institutes, State Administrative Training Institutes, Regional and Zonal Training Institutes, and Research Institutes, will attend the conclave.

Government employees from the federal, state, and local levels of government will be present, as well as professionals from the business sector.

This multicultural event intends to promote discussion, identify problems being encountered, examine opportunities, and produce comprehensive strategies and workable solutions for efficient capacity building. Meanwhile, eight panel talks will be held during the conclave, each focused on important issues affecting civil services training institutions. Faculty development, training impact assessment, content digitization, and other major topics that improve civil services training will all be discussed.